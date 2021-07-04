Decoding the stats of Mithali Raj in ODI cricket

Mithali scored three successive half-centuries against England Women

Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj enjoyed a tremendous show with the bat in the just-concluded ODI series against England Women. India Women lost the series 2-1 but the biggest plus was the form of Mithali. She racked up three successive fifties in the series to stand out with the bat. Here we decode Mithali's numbers in ODI cricket.

Series

How did Mithali perform in the series?

India Women struggled with the bat in the ODI series getting scores of 201/8, 221/10, and 220/6. However, it was Mithali who ended up putting up a fight across the three innings. In the first ODI, she amassed a 108-ball 72, hitting seven fours. In the second ODI, she got 59, resurrecting India's innings. In the third ODI, Mithali smashed an unbeaten 75.

Numbers

Mithali has struck 58 ODI half-centuries

Mithali is the highest run-scorer in ODI cricket. She has amassed 7,304 runs at an average of 51.80. She is the only player with a 50-plus batting average among the top 10 run-scorers. She has struck 58 ODI fifties and seven centuries. She is the only batter with 7,000-plus runs in ODI cricket.

Vs ENGW

Mithali has enjoyed batting against England Women

Mithali has enjoyed a lot of success against England Women in ODI cricket. She has amassed the most runs against England among all nations. Against England, Mithali has 2,004 runs at an average of 50.10. She has 20 half-centuries against England. Notably, Mithali has enjoyed batting in England, scoring 1,555 runs at 48.59 (including major tournaments).

Do you know?

Mithali averages 157.57 against Sri Lanka Women

Against Sri Lanka Women, Mithali has dominated the show in ODIs. She averages a terrific 157.57, amassing a total of 1,103 runs. She has hit three centuries and eight fifties.