WTC final: NZ take vital 32-run lead, India claim wickets

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 08:57 pm

Kane Williamson batted superbly for New Zealand in the second session

New Zealand have the upper hand against India in the ICC World Test Championship final after doing well in the second session on Day 5. India bossed the first session, reducing the Kiwis to 135/5, however, New Zealand scored crucial runs in the second to get past India's 217-run total. New Zealand (249/10) have taken a 32-run lead over Team India. Here's more.

Williamson

Williamson stands tall for New Zealand

As the new ball was taken, Williamson spanked Shami for a four through the point region after there was a room available. Williamson, who was tied down in the morning session, looked more comfortable and aced the phase in the second. He got to a well-made 49 before perishing while trying to get to a fifty. His persistence and range need to be lauded.

Shami

India get wickets despite conceding lead

Shami was the chief architect for India, claiming the key wickets of Colin de Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson. He made the new ball talk and trapped Grandhomme LBW with a brilliant delivery. Meanwhile, as Jamieson was having a crack, Shami got his wicket in a vital phase. Ishant Sharma dismissed Williamson as R Ashwin got Neil Wagner.

India

India fail to take advantage after bossing first session

After reducing the Kiwis to 135/5, India let the advantage slip with inconsistency on offer. There was more intent from the Kiwis but India didn't get the desired wickets. The field setting to allow Williamson and Jamieson twos at large was questionable. A tiring Shami's line to Williamson erred as well as Bumrah went wicketless.

Kiwis

Mini partnerships help New Zealand surpass India's total

New Zealand built on partnerships with Williamson holding the fort. Williamson and Grandhomme added 27 runs for the sixth wicket. And then, Jamieson's aggressive 21 saw the two put up a 30-run stand in a quick passage of play. India struggled to dismiss Tim Southee, who added a 29-run stand. Not hunting down the opposition has cost Team India.

Information

Credit to Southee for a brilliant display

Southee deserves credit after coming in and helping NZ steer past India's 217-run total. He played some notable shots, including a punch off the back foot against R Ashwin and a six-off-a-length ball of Ishant's bowling.