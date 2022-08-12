Sports

La Liga 2022-23: All you need to know

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 12, 2022, 06:20 pm 3 min read

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is all set to start later tonight. Barcelona, who have been the highest spenders in the ongoing summer transfer window, start their season against Rayo Vallecano. Reigning champions Real Madrid beginning their season against Almeria. One expects a fascinating season ahead as a fierce battle for the title is expected between Barca and Real. Here's more.

Real Madrid Real Madrid are the favorites to win La Liga 2022-23

Real Madrid look sorted and ready. They won the UEFA Super Cup earlier this week and this will help them start the season on a bright note. The league and Champions League 2021-22 winners have been easy over the summer regarding transfers, given they have a settled squad. Carlo Ancelotti is an elite manager and he will aim to replicate last season's heroics.

Barca The problems surrounding Barca

Barca have gone bonkers in the transfer window, signing big names despite having an acute financial crisis. They are racing against time to register their new signings but remain hopeful after reports suggest a fourth economic lever has been activated. In their desperate attempt to reclaim glory days, Barca have also asked some of their star names to take pay cuts.

Duo Benzema vs Lewy to headline the season

Karim Benzema is having the time of his life. Last season's top-scorer, Benzema, will hope to help Real Madrid deliver once again. In the UEFA Super Cup, Benzema scored to become Real's second-highest scorer ever. Barca signed former Bayern Munich legend Robert Lewandowski this summer. The prolific scorer can make a huge impact given his plethora of goals. These two can dictate the proceedings.

Atletico Can Atletico make a statement?

Atletico Madrid will hope to challenge Real and Barca. After finishing third last season, the 2021-22 winners will be keen to showcase their strengths. Diego Simeone will count upon Joao Felix to be their main threat upfront. Not having made any headline signings, Atletico need to count upon the existing team. Defensively, Atletico need to showcase their mettle to help them win games.

Details Break for the World Cup and live telecast in India

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held in Qatar during November-December and there will be a hiatus during that period. The last round of games will be held on November 8-9. The league will resume on December 31 with the season ending in June. Live streaming will be available on Voot Select and JioTV. Select matches will be telecast live on MTV.

Do you know? The three news teams this season

Almeria and Real Valladolid were the first two clubs to gain promotion from the second division. The third team was Girona, who had to win their play-off match to earn progression.