Zimbabwe announce ODI squad for India series; Chakabva to lead

Written by V Shashank Aug 12, 2022, 05:45 pm 3 min read

Regis Chakabva will captain the hosts versus India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Zimbabwe have named a 17-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India, starting August 18. Regis Chakabva will continue to lead the hosts in place of Craig Ervine, who is recovering from a hamstring injury. The former led Zimbabwe to a clinical 2-1 win in the concluded series against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, pacers Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara are unavailable due to injuries.

Information Zimbabwe's squad for the ODI series

Zimbabwe's ODI squad: Regis Chakabva (c), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano.

ZIM vs BAN Zimbabwe trounced Bangladesh to clinch a series win

Zimbabwe trumped a formidable-looking Bangladesh in the T20Is by a 2-1 margin before besting them in the one-dayers. All-rounder Sikandar Raza was adjudged as the Player of the Series in the 50-over duels. The middle-order batter smacked 252 runs while averaging a colossal 252.00. Moreover, it was Zimbabwe's first bilateral series win since April 2019. They will be hoping to extend the momentum.

H2H A look at their head-to-head record (ODIs)

India will be the heavy favorites heading into the one-dayers. They boast a 51-10 win-loss record (Tied: 2). Notably, the Men in Blue have won their last 12 ODIs versus Zimbabwe. Their last defeat was during the Triangular series featuring Sri Lanka in 2010. Also, India last toured Zimbabwe for a bilateral series in 2016, winning both ODIs (3-0) and T20Is (2-1).

Rahul Rahul returns to the mix

KL Rahul will return to action, having last played an international in February against the Windies. Prior to that, he captained India in the ODIs against South Africa, which the visitors lost by 3-0. Rahul was set to lead India in the home series against SA, but a groin injury ruled him out of contention. He missed the Windies tour after testing COVID-19 positive.

Information Rahul to lead India in Zimbabwe tour

Rahul will be captaining the visitors in the forthcoming one-dayers. Shikhar Dhawan was initially named as the captain, but he will now be Rahul's deputy in the series. Interestingly, the southpaw led India to a 3-0 win in the Caribbean Islands last month.

India's squad: KL Rahul (captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar. Sundar might miss out on this series if he fails to recover from a shoulder injury sustained while playing for Lancashire in a List A game.