What cost Team India World Cup titles? Ravi Shastri answers

Written by V Shashank Jul 25, 2022, 01:52 pm 2 min read

Team India didn't win a single ICC title under the combo of Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli

Ravi Shastri has etched his name as one of India's greatest coaches on the international circuit. India rose to strengths with each passing day, both in limited-overs and Tests. However, the former cricketer couldn't guide India to an ICC title over two successive coaching stints. Speaking about the same, Shastri pointed out the exact reasons for India's World Cup defeats.

Defeats India's fateful defeats in ICC events under Shastri

In 2019, Team India's hopes of a World Cup win were quashed with the semi-final defeat to New Zealand. The Virat Kohli-led side succumbed to an eight-wicket defeat in the 2021 ICC World Test Championship final. India then crashed out of the group stage in the 2021 T20 World Cup. They failed to beat Pakistan and New Zealand in the first two fixtures.

Words Here's what Shastri said

"I have always wanted a guy who could bowl in top-6. And with Hardik[Pandya] getting injured, it became a massive problem. And it cost India. It cost India a couple of World Cups. Because we didn't have anyone who could bowl in the top six. So, that was a liability," Shastri said on air during the second ODI between India and WI on FanCode.

Performance Hardik returns with a bang!

Fitness issues had ruled Hardik out of contention since last year's T20 World Cup. However, the all-rounder bounced back and how. He excelled across fronts in the Indian Premier League 2022 season. He led the Gujarat Titans to a title in their maiden run of the tourney. Hardik racked up 487 runs at 44.27. The right-armer clipped eight wickets, with best figures of 3/17.

Stats Hardik 2.0 is on a mission

Post IPL, Hardik was selected for the five-match T20Is against the Proteas. He belted 117 runs at 58.50. He led India to a 2-0 win in Ireland. In England, Hardik slammed 63 runs, including a 33-ball 51 in Southampton. He also managed five wickets He compiled 100 runs in the ODIs, comprising a match-winning 71 in the decider.

Journey The road ahead for Hardik

Hardik was rested for the ongoing ODI series against West Indies. He will be seen in action in the five-match T20Is, commencing on July 29. India need the services of Hardik as it is the year of the T20 World Cup. Plus, he has terrific numbers in Australia, which make his selection a no-brainer in India's playing XI for the global event.