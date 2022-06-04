Sports

Mitchell slams second Test hundred; Blundell falls short: Key stats

Mitchell slams second Test hundred; Blundell falls short: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jun 04, 2022, 06:20 pm 3 min read

Mitchell and Blundell fought valiantly against the Englishmen (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell came up with knocks of 108 and 96 respectively in the second innings of the ongoing Lord's Test. The duo stitched a 195-run stand for the fifth wicket to put the hosts back on top versus England. The duo showed great character on what has been a spicy wicket on offer. We decode their stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

The fight-back essayed by Mitchell and Blundell deserves all the praise.

The duo forged the biggest partnership of the game, a mighty 195-run stand against a deadly attack comprising James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and a young Matty Potts.

It was arguably the best knock of their respective careers, given the situation in which they came out in the middle and paced the innings.

Mitchell Mitchell brings ups his second Test ton

Mitchell bashed the fuller and shorter ones. He took on Ben Stokes, hammering him for two fours in the 32nd over and repeating the assault in the 57th over. He then punished James Anderson for three fours in the 60th over. On Day 3, he ran three off Broad to register his second Test ton. His 203-ball 108 was laced with 12 fours.

Career A look at Mitchell's Test career

Mitchell now has 524 runs in 10 Tests. He averages 43.66 with the best score of 108 at Lord's. He has two hundreds and three fifties. In England, Mitchell now has 127 runs in two Tests at 42.33 He now has 200 runs against England and averages a perfect 50.00. He has racked up 292 runs in WTC 2021-23 while averaging a modest 36.50.

96 Blundell misses out on his third Test ton

Blundell came up with a knock of substance. The wicket-keeper batter ran ones and twos at frequent intervals. In the 44th over, Blundell humbled Matty Potts with back-to-back fours. He relied on exquisite timing to dish out 12 fours in his inning of 96. He looked well in reach of his third Test ton but was out LBW by Anderson.

Career How has Blundell fared in Tests?

Blundell has raced to 919 runs across 18 Tests. He averages 35.34 and has two hundred and five fifties. Versus England, he now averages 48.44 with his 96 at Lord's as the best score. Blundell has amassed 324 runs this year so far, averaging 46.28 with three fifties to show. The right-handed batter has racked up 345 runs in the ongoing World Test championship.

Match How has the first Test panned out?

Day 1 witnessed 17 wickets between England and New Zealand at Lord's. Batting first, NZ managed merely 132. For the hosts, Potts and Anderson picked four-fers each. The visitors then bundled out England on 141. NZ lost early wickets, but Mitchell and Blundell powered Williamson's men to a lead of 200-plus. Later, England wiped the Kiwi tail to set themselves a target of 277.

Information England bundle out New Zealand on 285

England sprung back into action and denied a 300-plus total to the Kiwis. Anderson, Broad, Potts, and leg-spinner Matthew Parkinson feasted on the tail-enders. In the process, Broad (3/76) and Potts (3/55) pocketed three-fers each.