Hardik Pandya vs Sanju Samson: Decoding the captaincy stats (IPL)

Written by V Shashank May 30, 2022, 01:57 pm 2 min read

GT faced RR for the third time in the tournament (Source: Twitter/@gujarat_titans)

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans are the winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The Titans trumped Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to claim their maiden IPL honor. It was Pandya's fifth title as a player in the cash-rich tournament. Meanwhile, it was Sanju Samson's maiden run to the final as a leader of the Royals. We decode their captaincy stats (IPL).

Samson has a fair share of experience in leading in the IPL.

Before the last season, Samson replaced Aussie cricketer Steven Smith to take over the reins of Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile, 2022 marked Pandya's maiden attempt at captaincy in IPL.

Being roped in by Gujarat Titans, the former MI player had an incredible season, excelling both as a leader and as a player.

Samson How has Samson fared as a captain in IPL?

As stated, Samson was handed over the captaincy ahead of IPL 2021. A prodigious talent, Sanju had finished as the highest run-getter for the Royals in 2020 (375). He is only the third Indian player besides Rahul Dravid and Ajinkya Rahane to captain the Royals. Samson holds a 15-16 win-loss record as a captain. He powered the Royals to 10 wins in 2022.

Stats A look at Samson's numbers in IPL

Samson became the first player to score a ton on his captaincy debut in IPL (119 vs PBKS). Averaging 33.64, Samson has amassed 942 runs in 31 matches. An aggressive player, the right-handed batter has maintained a strike rate of 141.44. He has clocked four fifties and one hundred. On the boundary front, he has dispatched 88 fours and 43 sixes.

Pandya Pandya averages 44.27 as a captain in IPL

Pandya boasts an 11-4 win-loss record as a captain in the lucrative tournament. With the bat, the hard-hitter has amassed 487 runs in 15 matches. He averages 44.27 while striking at a commendable rate of 131.26. Notably, the 2022 edition witnessed his best show as a batter in the IPL. He has affected eight dismissals at an economy of 7.27.

Information Captaincy record in run-chases in IPL 2022

Hardik Pandya has four wins when batting first (three losses) in the IPL. Meanwhile, he has a 7-1 win-loss record in run-chases. As for Samson, he has seven wins and six losses when batting first (2022). In run-chases, he enjoys a 3-1 win record.