Sports

Sourav Ganguly to captain India Maharajas in Legends League Cricket

Sourav Ganguly to captain India Maharajas in Legends League Cricket

Written by V Shashank Aug 12, 2022, 04:48 pm 2 min read

Ganguly will take charge of the India Maharajas (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Former India cricketer and BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly, will return to cricketing action. Ganguly will captain the India XI in the second edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) match against the World Giants. The match will take place on September 16 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Meanwhile, 2019 World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan will lead the World Giants. Here's more.

Information India's squad for Legends League Cricket match

India Maharajas: Sourav Ganguly (c), Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashok Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma, Reetinder Singh Sodhi.

Squad Presenting the Eoin Morgan-led squad for the World Giants

World Giants: Eoin Morgan (c), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O Brien, Denesh Ramdin (wk).

Statement Here's what Shastri said on LLC's 2nd edition

"This is a proud moment for us that we are celebrating the 75th year of our independence. As a proud Indian, it gives me immense satisfaction to share that we have decided to dedicate this year's league to the 75th year of Independence celebration," said Ravi Shastri, LLC commissioner, in a statement. LLC reached 703 million fans across the globe in the maiden edition.

Performance How did Maharajas fare in the maiden edition?

Maharajas, led by Mohammad Kaif, finished at the bottom of the points table in the maiden run. They could muster only a solo win besides losing three matches. They will be hoping for a reversal in fortunes with Ganguly taking over the reins from his former colleague in the upcoming edition. Interestingly, the southpaw will be making his debut in the tournament.

LLC All you need to know about Legends League Cricket

The first edition of the 20-over tournament was held earlier this year in January. Oman played host to the seven-match event. A total of three teams participated - Maharajas, Giants, and Asia Lions. Giants, led by Daren Sammy, emerged winner after beating the Asia Lions (231/8) by 27 runs. The second season will be featuring four teams and 15 matches