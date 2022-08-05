Sports

Commonwealth Games, women's cricket semi-finals: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XIs

Written by V Shashank Aug 05, 2022, 05:54 pm 3 min read

Australia Women have been unbeaten so far (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The women's cricket competition has reached the business end of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. AUSW and INDW concluded at the first and second spots, respectively, in the Group A table. Meanwhile, ENGW and NZW emerged from Group B. The first semi-final pits India against England, while the second semi-final will host the Trans-Tasman rivals - Australia and New Zealand. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Edgbaston in Birmingham has hosted each of the Women's T20 matches in 2022 CWG. The wicket has been a bowler's paradise so far. Anything around 130-145 could be a tricky total here. The matches can be watched live on Sony Sports Network (3:30 PM IST and 10:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

ENG vs IND Can India rout the hosts?

England haven't lost a match in the 2022 CWG. Lately, they trounced the Kiwi Women by seven wickets, courtesy of a stellar display from the bowlers. Pacers Katherine Brunt and Issy Wong can be troublesome. For India, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues are vital cogs with the bat. Seamer Renuka Singh is a must-see player and holds the key for India's triumph.

Performances Who are their key performers?

Renuka Singh has claimed an astonishing nine wickets in 2022 CWG, averaging 5.33. Shafali Verma has smacked 107 runs in CWG while striking at over 150. She averages 35.66. Alice Capsey is the second-leading run-getter in the tourney, having scored 117 runs at 39.00 (HS: 50). Veteran pacer Katherine Brunt has claimed 107 T20I career scalps at 18.37 (BBI: 4/15).

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

ENGW (probable XI): Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver (captain), Amy Jones (wicket-keeper), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn. INDW (probable XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh.

AUSW vs NZW Trans-Tasman rivalry set to reignite!

Five-time Women's T20 World Cup winners Australia have got all bases covered across departments. Batting-wise, the trio of Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, and Meg Lanning hold plenty of firepower among themselves. Alyssa Healy is a proven campaigner in clutch moments. For Kiwi Women, the hopes will be pinned on a belligerent-looking Suzie Bates. Hayley Jansen could be a menace with the moving ball.

Predicted XI Here's how AUSW, NZW could line up

AUSW (probable XI): Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (captain), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown. NZW (probable XI): Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Izzy Gaze (wicket-keeper), Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Fran Jones.

Stats A look at their key performers

Suzie Bates is the tournament's leading run-getter, having amassed 131 runs at 65.50. Tahlia McGrath has compiled 92 runs in the last two innings. The right-arm medium has also picked six wickets at 7.16. Beth Mooney has smashed 1,796 T20I runs at 37.41. She has two hundreds and 12 fifties. Amelia Kerr has snared four wickets in the tourney, averaging 18.25.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

ENGW vs INDW: Amy Jones, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Alice Capsey, Katherine Brunt (c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Renuka Singh (vc), Sophie Ecclestone, Issa Wong. AUSW vs NZW: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Sophie Devine (vc), Amelia Kerr, Tahlia McGrath (c), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jones.