Sports

Tamim Iqbal surpasses 8,000 runs in ODI cricket: Key stats

Tamim Iqbal surpasses 8,000 runs in ODI cricket: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 05, 2022, 06:48 pm 2 min read

Tamim has gone past 8,000 ODI runs (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Tamim Iqbal has become the first Bangladesh batter in ODI cricket to hammer 8,000 runs. The stylish opener slammed a patient 88-ball 62 against Zimbabwe in the first ODI on Friday. Tamim along with Litton Das, Anamul Haque, and Mushfiqur Rahman went on to score respective fifties to help Bangladesh post 303/2 in 50 overs. Here we decode Tamim's stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tamim has always been a bankable customer for Bangladesh. He is Bangladesh's highest scorer in ODIs. Tamim has enjoyed a solid career so far and runs have followed him.

He loves the 50-over format and today was another important show against Zimbabwe.

He took his time and played a controlled knock. He added 119 runs for the opening wicket.

Tamim 54th ODI fifty, 8,000-plus runs for Tamim

Tamim is now the 33rd batter in ODIs to get past 8,000 runs. He has raced to 8,005 runs at an average of 37.06. His knock was laced with nine fours (SR 70.45). This was also his 54th ODI fifty. Tamim also went past former Australian star Michael Clarke in terms of ODI runs (7,981). He needs 33 more to surpass Stephen Fleming next.

Vs Zimbabwe Tamim's record versus Zimbabwe

In 45 matches against Zimbabwe, Tamim has raced to 1,878 runs at 43.67. This was his 10th ODI fifty versus Zimbabwe. He also has four tons. Tamim has also raced to 175 fours against the hosts, becoming the first player in Zimbabwe-Bangladesh ODIs to do so. Tamim has 751 away runs against Zimbabwe (4th fifty). 1,127 of his runs have come at home.

Career stats Tamim has raced to 3,000 away runs in ODIs

Tamim has registered 3,841 runs at 38.41 on home soil. He has accumulated seven tons and 26 fifties at home. At away conditions (home of opposition), he has piled up 3,057 runs at 38.69. He has managed to slam seven tons and 20 fifties. At neutral venues, Tamim has scored 1,107 runs at 29.91, hammering 8 fifties.

Bangladesh Bangladesh ride on four half-centurions to post 303/2

The top four Bangladeshi batters hit fifties to help their side post a challenging total. Tamim hit several gorgeous strokes on the off side for fours. He had Litton in a good mood. Litton smashed an 89-ball 81 before retiring hurt. Post that, Anamul scored a 62-ball 73. Mushfiqur (52*) and Mahmudullah (20*) stepped up as well. Sikandar Raza (1/48) did a reasonable job.

Twitter Post A big moment!

Congratulations Tamim Iqbal



First Bangladeshi and 33rd batsman in history to reach 8000 runs in One Day International cricket.#BCB #Cricket #ZIMvBAN pic.twitter.com/2pBNHofeex — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) August 5, 2022