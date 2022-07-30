Sports

SCO vs NZ, only ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jul 30, 2022, 04:18 pm 3 min read

Martin Guptill has slammed two hundreds in the last six ODI innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Post a 2-0 defeat in the T20 Internationals, Scotland will host New Zealand for a lone ODI on July 31 (Sunday). The hosts are yet to beat NZ in 50-overs cricket. They will be hopeful of breaking the jinx. Meanwhile, the Kiwis are on a nine-match win streak since March 2021. They will look to extend the count. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and telecast details

The Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh will host this affair. It has been a belter of a wicket in the matches played so far. Sides batting first have won 10 of 19 ODIs played here. Pacers have been highly influential than spinners in the one-dayers at this venue. The match will be telecast live on Fancode (3:30 PM IST).

Information A look at the head-to-head record (ODIs)

New Zealand have a 3-0 win-loss record against Scotland in the format. They met for the first time during the 1999 ICC Cricket World Cup, wherein the Kiwis clinched a six-wicket win.

SCO vs NZ Can Scotland overpower a dominant-looking New Zealand?

George Munsey and skipper Richie Berrington will be banked with the scoring duties for Scotland. Speedster Gavin Main, who has pocketed 26 scalps so far, is a must-see player. For NZ, openers Martin Guptill and Finn Allen are in good nick. Hard-hitter James Neesham has been a class act. Plus, there's Michael Bracewell, who has reaped rewards on both batting and bowling fronts.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

Scotland (probable XI): Kyle Coetzer, Christopher McBride, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington (captain), George Munsey, Craig Wallace (wicket-keeper), Christopher Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Gavin Main, Hamza Tahir. New Zealand (probable XI): Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver (wicket-keeper) Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (captain), Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson.

Stats A look at the key performers (ODIs)

Martin Guptill has slammed 280 runs across six innings in 2022. He has two hundreds and one fifty. Pacer Lockie Ferguson has snapped up 71 scalps in 39 ODIs. He averages 26.52. George Munsey has smashed 447 runs across the last 11 innings. He has struck five fifties. Richie Berrington has clobbered 437 runs in ODIs played this year. He averages 48.55.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Dane Cleaver, Martin Guptill (c), Glenn Phillips, Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey (vc), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Mark Watt. Fantasy XI (option 2): Dane Cleaver, Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Gavin Main, Lockie Ferguson (vc).