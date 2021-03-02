A three-way battle for the Spanish league title is awaiting us in the ongoing 2020-21 season. Leaders Atletico Madrid have led La Liga for most part of the season and are in with a definite advantage. However, one cannot rule out giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, who are tied on points at the moment. Here we present the race for the top four.

Atletico Atletico have an advantage over Real and Barca

Atletico Madrid top the show in the ongoing La Liga season. They have racked up 58 points from 24 games (W18 D4 L2). Atletico have the second-best goal difference (+31). Diego Simeone's men have dropped crucial points in recent times, winning just twice in their last five league encounters. The Madrid derby on March 7 will be a crucial test for Atletico.

Barcelona Second-placed Barca are unbeaten in 15 games

Barcelona are placed second, five points behind Atletico, having also played a game more. Notably, Barca are unbeaten in 15 La Liga games (W12 D 3) and will be aiming to extend the same. Barca are the in-form side and with Lionel Messi delivering in almost every game, they possess a potential threat to Atletico.

Real Madrid Defending champs Real in the mix to win La Liga

Real Madrid's draw against Real Sociedad saw them suffer a blip as they failed to go past Barca in the standings. With an inferior goal difference, Real are placed third despite accumulating the same points as Barca so far. If Real complete the double over Atletico this weekend, it would be a massive moment for them. Real are in the mix to do well.

Sevilla Sevilla likely to take fourth place