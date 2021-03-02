-
La Liga 2020-21: Analyzing the race for the top fourLast updated on Mar 02, 2021, 03:18 pm
-
A three-way battle for the Spanish league title is awaiting us in the ongoing 2020-21 season.
Leaders Atletico Madrid have led La Liga for most part of the season and are in with a definite advantage.
However, one cannot rule out giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, who are tied on points at the moment.
Here we present the race for the top four.
-
-
Atletico
Atletico have an advantage over Real and Barca
-
Atletico Madrid top the show in the ongoing La Liga season.
They have racked up 58 points from 24 games (W18 D4 L2).
Atletico have the second-best goal difference (+31).
Diego Simeone's men have dropped crucial points in recent times, winning just twice in their last five league encounters.
The Madrid derby on March 7 will be a crucial test for Atletico.
-
Barcelona
Second-placed Barca are unbeaten in 15 games
-
Barcelona are placed second, five points behind Atletico, having also played a game more.
Notably, Barca are unbeaten in 15 La Liga games (W12 D 3) and will be aiming to extend the same.
Barca are the in-form side and with Lionel Messi delivering in almost every game, they possess a potential threat to Atletico.
-
Real Madrid
Defending champs Real in the mix to win La Liga
-
Real Madrid's draw against Real Sociedad saw them suffer a blip as they failed to go past Barca in the standings.
With an inferior goal difference, Real are placed third despite accumulating the same points as Barca so far.
If Real complete the double over Atletico this weekend, it would be a massive moment for them.
Real are in the mix to do well.
-
Sevilla
Sevilla likely to take fourth place
-
Sevilla are fourth and have collected 48 points, 10 behind leaders Atletico.
The Europa League holders have a six-point advantage over fifth-placed Real Sociedad.
Sevilla have enough experience and calibre to seal the fourth place.
However, if Barca or Real slip, Sevilla can climb up and finish higher.
It's a crucial phase for Sevilla, who would want to be consistent.