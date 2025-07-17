Liverpool enter race for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike: Details

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike. The move comes after Newcastle's club-record £70 million bid for the player was rejected earlier this week. The Bundesliga club is said to value Ekitike at around £85 million, higher than what Newcastle offered. As per Sky Sports News, Liverpool's interest in the player follows their unsuccessful pursuit of Alexander Isak, who is not available for transfer this window. Liverpool are prepared to pay a record fee for Isak.

Transfer history Newcastle's pursuit of Ekitike Newcastle have been tracking Ekitike for years and even tried to sign him in 2022. However, the striker opted for Paris Saint-Germain instead. Frankfurt had paid PSG a mere £14 million for the 23-year-old last summer. Despite their failed attempts, Newcastle continue to pursue Ekitike, having held talks with his representatives in Austria on Monday.

Player profile Ekitike's stellar season and Chelsea and Man United's interest Ekitike had a stellar season with Frankfurt last year, scoring 22 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions. His performance helped the club qualify for the Champions League. The striker has also been on Manchester United's radar this summer and Chelsea are interested as well. Despite Newcastle's failed bid, they have already made one major summer signing by bringing Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest for £55 million.