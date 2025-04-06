What's the story

In a shocking upset, Fulham defeated Liverpool 3-2 at their home ground, Craven Cottage in matchweek 31 of the Premier League 2024/25 season.

Despite being at the top of the Premier League, Arne Slot's side suffered just their second defeat of the season.

The Reds could have extended their lead over Arsenal to 14 points but fell short with a poor first-half performance.

This loss ended Liverpool's unbeaten run of 26 games in the league.