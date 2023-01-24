Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Harry Kane helps Spurs beat Fulham: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 24, 2023, 10:13 am 2 min read

Kane has also raced to 199 Premier League goals

Harry Kane is now the joint all-time top scorer for Tottenham, scoring his 266th goal as his side overcame Fulham in the Premier League 2022-23 season on Tuesday. Kane's goal saw Tottenham eke out a 1-0 win over fellow London club Fulham. With this win, Spurs have moved to 5th in the standings. Here we present the key stats registered.

Kane races to 266 goals for Spurs

Playing his 415th match in all competitions for Spurs, Kane now has 266 goals, matching the tally of Greaves (266 in 379 games). Kane has also raced to 199 Premier League goals and is one short of becoming the 3rd player in PL history to net 200-plus goals after Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney. Kane has scored 18 goals in 29 matches this season.

More records for Kane

As per Opta, Craven Cottage has become the 33rd different ground Kane has scored a Premier League goal, with only Andrew Cole (37), Frank Lampard (34), and Rooney (34) netting at more different venues in the competition's history. As per Squawka, Kane has now bagged seven goals in 8 games versus Fulham.

Key records for Spurs

Spurs have now won each of their last seven away league games versus Fulham. Spurs have now won two successive away league games in the PL 2022-23 season, beating Crystal Palace 4-0 before this. Fulham have lost 13 of their last 15 Premier League games versus Spurs. Six of Fulham's eight losses this season have been by a single-goal margin.

Match stats and PL 2022-23 standings

Both teams made 10 attempts each with Fulham posting five shots on target compared to Spurs' three. Fulham had 53% ball possession and a pass accuracy of 82%. Spurs earned 8 corners compared to three of Fulham. Spurs are now 5th with 36 points from 21 games (W11 D4 L7). Fulham are positioned 7th with 31 points from 21 games.

How did the match pan out?

Fulham started as the better side, forcing key saves out of Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris. Just before half-time, Kane matched Greaves' record with a lovely curling finish. Berd Leno denied Kane his 200th PL goal in the second half before Lloris made another superb save to deny an equalizer late on. Spurs will be pleased with a clean sheet.