FA Cup 2022-23, Manchester City trounce Chelsea 4-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 09, 2023, 12:50 am 2 min read

Manchester City trounced Chelsea 4-0 to reach the 4th round of the FA Cup 2022-23 season. Despite several players being rested, City enjoyed a stunning show, feeding on Chelsea's mistakes. City have now beaten Chelsea thrice already this season in all competitions with an aggregate score of 7-0. Riyad Mahrez led City's rout with a brace. Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden scored as well.

Man City tame sorry Chelsea

Mahrez handed City the lead with a brilliant 23rd-minute free-kick before FIFA World Cup 2022 winner Julian Alvarez scored a second from the spot seven minutes later after Kai Havertz's handball. Foden scored City's third, turning in Kyle Walker's cross before Mahrez got his second from the spot late on after Kalidou Koulibaly fouled Foden in a rather clumsy manner.

Key numbers for Mahrez and Foden

Mahrez has raced to 71 goals for Manchester City in all competitions. He also has 45 assists. In the ongoing season, Mahrz has scored eight goals for City. As per Opta, Foden is the only player to have scored in each of the last five FA Cup campaigns. He now has nine goals for City this season and 54 overall.

Unwanted record for Chelsea

Chelsea were trailing by 3+ goals at half-time for the second time under manager Graham Potter (also vs Brighton), with tonight being his 18th game in charge. As per Opta, Chelsea never trailed by 3+ goals at half-time in 100 games under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea script these poor stats

Chelsea have now lost six of their last seven away games versus Man City in all competitions. As per Opta, Chelsea had progressed to the 4th round from each of the last 24 FA Cup campaigns before this defeat. City had earlier ousted Chelsea in the EFL Cup. For the second season running, Chelsea have lost both competitions against a single opponent (versus Liverpool).

Key records for Mahrez and Alvarez

As per Opta, Mahrez is the first player to score in three separate games against Chelsea in a single season in all competitions since Javier Hernández for Man Utd in 2012-13. Alvarez has been directly involved in 11 goals across his last 10 starts for Manchester City and Argentina (9 goals, 2 assists).