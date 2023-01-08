Sports

Coco Gauff wins third career title in Auckland: Key stats

Guaff defeated Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-1, 6-1 in the final

American star Coco Gauff won the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, after defeating Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-1, 6-1 in the final. Gauff, who did not drop a set in the tournament, clinched her first title since winning the Parma Open in 2021. Meanwhile, it was her first title on hard courts since 2019 Linz, her first-ever hard-court honor. Here are the stats.

Key stats of the final

Gauff served a total of five aces compared to Masarova's three. The American recorded three double faults, while her opponent registered two. Gauff clocked a win percentage of 63 and 67 on the first and second serves, respectively. She won five of 10 break points. Gauff sealed a maximum of seven games and six points in a row.

First hard-court title since 2019

As stated, Gauff clinched her first hard-court title since 2019 when she beat Jelena Ostapenko in the Linz final. "Honestly, a great week for me despite the rain. Couldn't ask for a better start to my season. My first title on hard since I was 15. I'm happy to be successful on a surface that I love," said Gauff.

Her journey at ASB Classic

Playing as the top seed in Auckland, Gauff defeated Tatjana Maria 6-4, 6-1 in the third round. The former then overcame Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-4. In the quarter-final and semi-final, Gauff beat Zhu Lin 6-3, 6-2 and 6-0, 6-2, respectively. A 6-1, 6-1 win over Masarova in the final handed Gauff the third title of her WTA career.

Gauff dropped only 22 games

Gauff featured as the number one seed at a WTA event for the first time in her career. Besides winning every set, the 18-year-old dropped only 22 games in five matches.

A win-loss record of 124-62

Gauff, who won her third WTA title, now has a career win-loss record of 124-62 and a win percentage of 66.7. Besides winning in Parma and Linz, she finished as the French Open runner-up in 2022. The American also reached the quarter-final at the US Open that year. Her only other quarter-final appearance at a Grand Slam came in 2021 (French Open).