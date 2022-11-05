Sports

Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in semis

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 05, 2022, 01:38 pm 2 min read

Tsitsipas claimed a crucial win over Tommy Paul (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Novak Djokovic overcame Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets to progress to the Paris Masters semi-finals. In the last four, the Djoker will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas, who claimed a crucial win over Tommy Paul. Djokovic, who is carrying a 12-match win-streak into the semis both overall and at the ATP Masters 1000 event, will hope to showcase his authority. Here are the details.

Stats 74th semi-final appearance for the Djoker

Djokovic beat Musetti 6-0, 6-3. As per ATP, this was Djokovic's 90th Masters quarter-final and he has now advanced to his 74th semi-final at the prestigious level. His 74 semi-finals stand at second-most of all-time, behind Rafael Nadal's 76. Djokovic has extended his win-loss tally over Musetti to 3-0 in terms of H2H meetings. Djokovic now has a win-loss tally of 36-6 in 2022.

Twitter Post Key numbers for Djokovic!

Information Key stats from the Djokovic versus Musetti encounter

Djokovic served three aces compared to his opponent's two, who also committed two double faults. Djokovic had an 86% win on the first serve. He converted five out of 11 break points. Overall, the Serb pocketed 59 points.

Information Djoker has dominated the scenes versus Tsitsipas

Djokovic has an 8-2 win-loss record over Tsitsipas, who has lost each of his seven previous meetings. Djoker has also overcome Greece's Tsitsipas twice already in 2022.

Tsitsipas Key numbers for Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas earned a 6-2, 6-4 win over Paul and improved his H2H tally to 3-0. As per ATP, Tsitsipas captured his 60th match win of the year. He is attempting to win multiple ATP Masters 1000 titles in the same season for the first time. Recently, Tsitsipas lost to Djokovic in the Astana final. He then lost to Holger Rune at Stockholm Open final.

Do you know? Key stats from Tsitsipas's match versus Paul

Both Tsitsipas and Paul claimed two aces each. Paul committed two double faults to Tsitsipas' one. Tsitsipas enjoyed a 76% win on the first serve. He converted three out of three break points. He won a total of 61 points.