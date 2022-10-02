Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas earns fourth consecutive ATP Finals qualification: Key stats

Oct 02, 2022

Tsitsipas won the 2019 ATP Finals

Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas has become the fourth player to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals scheduled to be played in November this year. He joins Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, and Casper Ruud on the list. Tsitsipas won the 2019 ATP Finals after beating Dominic Thiem in the final. Notably, four spots are up for grabs in the singles of the year-end championships.

Stats His overall stats at ATP Finals

Tsitsipas won the 2019 ATP Finals, the first edition of the year-end championship he featured in. The Greek star defeated Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Roger Federer, and Thiem en route to the title. However, Tsitsipas has won just one match since clinching the title in 2019. He could not go past the group stage in 2020 and 2021. Tsitsipas is 5-4 in the event.

2019 Tsitsipas attained these feats

Tsitsipas defeated fifth seed Thiem 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-6(4) to win the 2019 ATP Finals. At 21 years and three months, Tsitsipas became the youngest Nitto ATP Finals champion since former world number one, Lleyton Hewitt (20), in 2001 in Sydney. The Greek was also the youngest finalist at the year-end championships since Juan Martin del Potro (21) in 2009.

Numbers Other notable numbers from that edition

Tsitsipas won his final set at the 2019 ATP Finals through a tie-break. As per ATP, it was the fourth time in 50 editions of the year-end championships that a summit clash was decided on a final-set tie-break (also in 1988, 1995, and 2005). It was the fourth straight year that a first-time season finale titlist got crowned.

Form How has Tsitsipas fared in 2022?

Tsitsipas has won the second-most matches on the ATP tour in 2022 (49-18). He is only behind Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on the tally (52-10). The former has won two titles this year (Mallorca and Monte-Carlo). Tsitsipas has the most wins in 2022 at ATP Masters 1000 events. The Greek has a win-loss record of 19-6 at this stage this year.