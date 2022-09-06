Sports

2022 US Open: Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafael Nadal

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 06, 2022, 10:23 am 2 min read

Tiafoe defeated Nadal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 (Source: Twitter/@usopen)

America's Frances Tiafoe stunned 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal at the US Open on Monday. The former claimed a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win to reach his second major quarter-final. Tiafoe was in the battle for over three hours to earn his third Top 5 win. He has hampered Nadal's hopes of reclaiming the top spot in the ATP Rankings.

Stats Key stats of the match

Tiafoe won a total of 120 points, 10 more than Nadal's, in the match. The American struck 49 winners. While Tiafoe smashed as many as 18 aces, Nadal served nine. Tiafoe created eight break points, converting five. He had a win percentage of 76 on the first serve and 65 on the second. Nadal recorded more double faults (9) than Tiafoe (4).

Feats Tiafoe attains these feats

Tiafoe has become the first American man to reach the quarter-final at the US Open since John Isner in 2018. The former is also the youngest to attain the feat since Andy Roddick in 2006. As per ATP, Tiafoe's win against Nadal was the biggest by an American man at the US Open since James Blake in 2005 (defeated Nadal in the third round).

H2H Tiafoe claims his first win against Nadal

Tiafoe claimed his first-ever win against Nadal on the ATP Tour. Before this match, Nadal had a 2-0 lead over the American in the ATP head-to-head series. Notably, Tiafoe had never won a set against Nadal before the US Open fixture. In 2019, Nadal defeated him 6-3, 6-4 at Madrid Masters and claimed a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 at the Australian Open.

Nadal Nadal was chasing his fifth US Open title

Nadal was chasing his fifth US Open title. To date, he has won the US Open four times (2010, 2013, 2017, and 2019), the joint-second-most titles with John McEnroe in the Open Era. By winning one more, the former would have joined Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors, and Federer at the top (Open Era). Nadal has a win-loss record of 67-12 in the hard-court Slam.

Form Nadal was eyeing his fifth title of 2022

Nadal was eyeing his fifth title of the season. It was his fifth loss of 2022. He has a win-loss record of 38-5 this year. In January, the Spaniard defied all odds to win the Australian Open, claiming a record-breaking 21st major. Nadal then went to claim a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title. He opted out of Wimbledon semi-finals due to injury.