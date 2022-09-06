Sports

Tilak Varma slams maiden FC hundred: Decoding his career stats

Tilak Varma clocked his maiden FC ton in Bengaluru (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Uncapped Indian batter Tilak Varma clocked his maiden ton in First-Class cricket in the first unofficial Test against New Zealand A in Bengaluru. The 19-year-old, who was playing only his fifth game at the FC level, clobbered a 183-ball 121, laced with nine fours and six sixes. His knock guided India past 550 in the concluded four-day affair. We decode his stats.

INDA vs NZA Varma puts the cricketing fraternity to notice

Opting to bat, NZA plundered 400 runs, courtesy of an enthralling knock from Joe Carter (197). In response, India racked up 571/6d. Varma, who batted at number six, fetched a 186-run stand with Rajat Patidar (176) and ensured a lead of 171 runs for INDA. NZA managed 133/4 in the second innings before the match turned out to be a stalemate.

Stats Varma has laud-worthy numbers in List A, FC

Playing for Hyderabad, Varma slammed a 74-ball 65 on his List A debut against Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20. Overall, he has accumulated 784 runs in the format, averaging 52.26. He has notched three hundreds and three fifties (HS: 156*). As for First Class cricket, Varma debuted in the Ranji Trophy 2018-19. He holds 376 runs at 41.77 (100s: 1, 50s: 2).

T20s Varma averages 32.41 in T20 cricket

Varma made his T20 debut in 2019, playing for Hyderabad against Services at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In 29 games, the left-handed batter has smashed 778 runs at 32.41. Varma has a healthy strike rate of 136.97 in the shortest format. The tally includes five half-centuries. Notably, he struck at 147.26 in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Feat Most runs by a teenager in an IPL season

Varma owns the record for most runs by a teenager in an IPL edition. He slammed 397 runs across 14 matches, averaging 36.09. He struck at 131.02. As per ESPNcricinfo, Varma broke the record of Pant, who slammed 366 runs for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2017. Varma also concluded as the second-highest run-getter for Mumbai Indians in the season, ranking behind Ishan Kishan (418).

Do you know? Varma scored 661 runs for India Under-19

Varma was a part of the Indian squad that finished as the runners-up of the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup (lost the final to Bangladesh). He played 23 games for India U-19 between 2019 and 2020, having amassed 661 runs at 38.88.

India Will Varma play for India?

Varma was instrumental in knocking out CSK from IPL 2022. Post the proceedings, MI skipper Rohit Sharma had heaped praise on the youngster. He mentioned that the Hyderabad-born has the temperament to be an all-format player for India and will play at the highest level in near future. Varma's ability to play according to the situation could get him an India cap soon.