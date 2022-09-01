Sports

Asia Cup 2022, SL vs BAN: Shanaka opts to field

Bangladesh have a 4-8 win-loss record in T20Is versus Sri Lanka (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in the fifth match of the Asia Cup 2022. Both sides would be looking to bounce back from their defeats to Afghanistan in their tournament openers. The winner will accompany the Afghans to the Super Four stage from Group B. The news from the center is that SL skipper Dasun Shanaka has opted to field.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host the affair. The wicket will offer plenty of assistance to both batters and bowlers. Anything around 155-165 could be a competitive score. Chasing sides have won seven of the last eight T20Is played here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Information Here is the head-to-head record

Sri Lanka have a win-loss record of 11-3 against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup (ODIs and T20Is). However, Bangladesh won the only T20I between the two nations at the Asia Cup (2016). In T20Is, Sri Lanka own an 8-4 lead over Bangladesh.

Feats Shakib can unlock multiple feats

Shakib Al Hasan could become Bangladesh's leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals. Shakib, who owns 2,021 runs, is set to surpass star all-rounder Mahmudullah (2,095). In the last match, the former received his 100th T20I cap. He is already the highest wicket-taker in the format, having scalped 122 at an incredible average of 19.89. Shakib would lead in his 23rd T20I, matching Mushfiqur Rahim's feat.

Teams Here are the two teams

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando Bangladesh Playing XI: Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain