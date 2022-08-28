Sports

Royal London One-Day Cup 2022: Presenting the four semi-finalists

The Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 has reached the business end. After a wait of almost a month, we have the four semi-finalists - Sussex, Hampshire, Lancashire, and Kent. The semi-finals are scheduled for August 30, with the finale on September 17. Cheteshwar Pujara-led Sussex concluded atop the Group A, while the rest had the best records in Group B. We decode the semi-finalists.

Sussex Sussex seal the top-most berth in Group A

Sussex started the tourney with a 65-run drubbing against Nottinghamshire. They won their next two against Gloucestershire and Leicestershire before losing to Warwickshire. They stitched a four-match win-streak to finish atop the list. Overall, they wound up with six wins in eight matches and two defeats. Sussex (+1.929) enjoyed a better NRR than Leicestershire (+0.039) to get through.

Pujara Pujara's monstrous run in the tourney needs a mention

Pujara, who has racked up a 1,094 runs in the County Championship Division Two, has the second-most runs in the Royal London One-Day Cup. He has struck 614 runs from eight matches at an incredible average of 102.33. His last five scores in the tournament read 107, 174, 49*, 66, and lastly 132. Middlesex's Stephen Eskinazi owns the most runs to his name (658).

Hampshire Hampshire rally themselves to the top of Group B table

The Nick Gubbins-led Hampshire, who lately defeated Yorkshire by 72 runs, have had a commanding run so far. The 2018 champions have mustered seven wins in eight matches, with a sole defeat against reigning champions Glamorgan. Top-order batter Tom Prest tops their scoring charts, with 402 runs at 50.25. Meanwhile, right-arm medium John Turner owns 18 scalps at an astonishing 16.44.

Lancashire Lancashire claw their way into the semi-finals

Lancashire concluded at the second spot in Group B, having amassed five wins in eight matches (L: 2, NR: 1). They overcame Group A's Nottinghamshire in the quarter-final clash on Friday, clinching a three-wicket win (341/7). Left-handed batter Luke Wells has been their leading run-getter (325). Bowling all-rounder Danny Lamb has pocketed the bulk of wickets for the Keaton Jennings-captained side (11), averaging 30.72.

Kent Kent stomp into the semi-finals

Kent hammered Leicestershire (Group A) left, right, and center in the quarter-final. As for their Group B run, Kent accumulated only four wins in eight matches, losing out to Glamorgan, Hampshire, and Essex. They wound up at the third spot, behind Hampshire and Lancashire. Ollie Robinson belted 396 runs at 56.57, hitting a hundred and two fifties. Meanwhile, Ben Compton (378) struck five fifties.

Information Here is the schedule for the semi-finals

Sussex will be taking on Lancashire in the first semi-final at County Ground in Hove. Hampshire will cross swords with Kent at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. As stated, the semi-finals are scheduled for August 30.