Bundesliga 2022-23, Bayern Munich hold Gladbach 1-1: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 28, 2022, 03:47 pm 2 min read

Bayern Munich held Gladbach 1-1 in an enthralling encounter in gameweek four of the Bundesliga 2022-23 season. Gladbach keeper Yann Sommer scripted a Bundesliga record by making 19 saves during the match. He was finally beaten by Leroy Sane in the 83rd minute. Earlier, Marcus Thuram had handed Gladbach the lead in the 43rd minute. Here we present the key stats.

Match Bayern get a solitary point despite dominating

Gladbach went ahead with their only shot of the first half when Marcus Thuram ran through from the halfway line after Dayot Upamecano made a mistake. Thuram made no mistake to slot home. Leroy Sane finally scored, sending the ball into the bottom corner from Jamal Musiala's pass. Interestingly, he also had two goals disallowed. Bayern dominated the match but were left frustrated.

Stats Key stats of the match as Bayern stay atop

Bayern Munich had 69% of ball possession and clocked 20 shots on target from a total of 33 attempts. As per BBC, Sane's goal was Bayern's 25th shot of the game and 15th on target. They also had 14 corners compared to Gladbach's one. Bayern are top of the Bundesliga 2022-23 standings. They have 10 points and a goal difference of +14.

Do you know? Sommer scripts history

Sommer made an astounding 19 saves against Bayern. As per Opta, Sommer shattered the previous Bundesliga record in a single match in the competition held by Alexander Schwolow against Bayern in January 2022 (14).

Bundesliga Key numbers scripted in the match

Bayern have scored at least once in every Bundesliga game since February 9, 2020 (0-0 vs RB Leipzig). Sane scored his second goal this season in the Bundesliga and three overall. He has 27 goals for Bayern in 94 matches. Thuram maintained his form and has netted six goals in five competitive appearances this season, including three in four Bundesliga games.