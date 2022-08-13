Sports

Premier League 2022-23: Gabriel Jesus shines as Arsenal overcome Leicester

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 13, 2022, 09:28 pm 2 min read

Jesus dominated the show versus Leicester (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Gabriel Jesus was superb as Arsenal overcame Leicester City 4-2 in a crucial Premier League 2022-23 encounter. With this win, the Gunners have picked six points from two games. Jesus scored twice to hand Arsenal a 2-0 lead. Leicester pulled one back before Granit Xhaka restored the advantage. Leicester made it 2-3 but Arsenal reacted quickly again to seal the deal.

Context Why does this story matter?

Arsenal have got off to a brilliant start in the Premier League 2022-23 season. After beating Crystal Palace 2-0 last week, this victory at home will taste even sweeter.

Manager Mikel Arteta looks composed and a man with a plan.

Signing Jesus was a big statement and he could be a real deal for the side this season as Arsenal aim to achieve success.

ARSLEI Arsenal down Leicester at home

Leicester forced an early save from Aaron Ramsdale before Arsenal gained momentum. Jesus scored from a tight angle after some neat work from Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka. 12 minutes later, Martinelli and Xhaka combined again as Jesus doubled the lead. In the second half, both teams scored twice each. Leicester fought back only for Arsenal to fight back. Jesus missed a sitter too.

Jesus 2 goals and 2 assists for Gabriel Jesus

Making his 161st appearance in the Premier League, Jesus has raced to 60 goals, including 58 for Manchester City. He clocked two assists and now has a tally of 31. As per Squawka, Jesus recorded nine touches in the opposition box in the first half. Leicester had three touches. Jesus also had three shots on target from five attempts to boss that half.

Do you know? Crucial numbers for Granit Xhaka

Making his 190th PL appearance, Xhaka has 11 goals and 18 assists. For the seventh successive season, the Swiss mid-fielder has managed to score a goal for Arsenal in all competitions.

Information Leicester haven't started well this season

Leicester have been poor in their first two games and Brendan Rogers will need to lift his side as soon as possible. Leicester threw away a 2-0 advantage against Brentford last week to be held 2-2. Leicester have one point from two games.