Premier League 2022-23, Manchester City hammer Bournemouth 4-0: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Aug 13, 2022, 09:32 pm 3 min read

Manchester City's quest for dominance saw them hammer newly-promoted Bournemouth in their second game of the Premier League 2022-23 season. Ilkay Gundogon drew the first blood, courtesy of a terrific link-up with Erling Haaland. Kevin De Bruyne (31') and Phil Foden (37') opened their accounts to up the lead 3-0 by half-time. Jefferson Lerma's own goal was the icing on the cake. Here's more.

City managed six corners in the first 23 minutes to mount the pressure on the Cherries. Goal-keeper Mark Travers fended off the early blows from the hosts but succumbed thereafter. Gundogon flicked one past Travers. De Bruyne followed soon after with a stupendous finish. He even assisted Foden, whose shot had too much power for Travers to hold off as City dominated in style.

As per Opta, De Bruyne scored and assisted for the 20th time in a PL Game. Only Mohamed Salah (24) and Son Heung-Min (21) have pulled it off on more occasions than the former since his City debut in 2015. As per Squawka, the Belgian has netted 11 goals in his last 15 home games. Overall, Bruyne has 58 goals and 88 PL assists.

Context Why does this story matter?

City ran riot in their maiden home game of the season.

However, Pep Guardiola would be a tad dissatisfied with the lack of scoring in the second half.

Nonetheless, they have pocketed three points and are atop the PL 2022-23 standings, with two wins in two matches.

City will look to outclass Newcastle, Crystal Palace, and newly-promoted Nottingham Forest in the next three fixtures.

Records Unwanted team records for Bournemouth

City have won all their 11 PL matches against the Cherries. It is best 100% win record by a team versus a rival in PL history. Bournemouth have been winless in all 17 league match-ups against City (D2 L15). It's the joint-most tally for a side in PL without winning, equalling that of Halifax Town (vs Cardiff City) and Wrexham (vs Crystal Palace).

Information Gundogon unlocks a milestone in City jersey

Gundogon netted his 37th goal for City in the Premier League. Notably, it was his 50th goal across competitions for the Citizens in what was his 254th appearance. In addition, he has been instrumental in dishing out 33 assists to date (12 in PL).

Information A look at Foden's numbers

22-year-old Foden was a class act as he netted his first goal of the 2022-23 season. Overall, the Englishman owns 25 goals and 14 assists across 99 PL appearances. Notably, it was his 79th win in the Premier League.