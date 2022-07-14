Sports

Ousmane Dembele signs new contract with Barcelona: Decoding his stats

Ousmane Dembele signs new contract with Barcelona: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 14, 2022, 08:16 pm 2 min read

Dembele has signed a new deal

Spanish giants Barcelona have agreed a new two-year contract with France international Ousmane Dembele. The 25-year-old's previous deal had expired this summer but he has now committed to a fresh deal until June 30, 2024. Notably, Dembele had earlier joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 in a deal worth an initial £96.8m and potentially rising to £135.5m. We decode his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Barca manager Xavi is fond of Dembele and this renewal has finally happened after it was hanging for quite some time.

Dembele had to take a pay cut in order to extend his contract. Dembele impressed last season and there was that wave of positivity.

His time here has been impacted by injuries and one would hope he banishes his poor luck.

Barca Dembele has 150 appearances for Barca

Dembele has spent five seasons at Barcelona, having played a total of 150 matches. He has 32 goals to show, besides coming up with 34 assists in all competitions. His best season was in 2018-19 when he amassed 14 goals in 42 games. In 2021-22, Dembele clocked 13 assists and two goals in 32 appearances.

La Liga Dembele's numbers in La Liga

In 102 La Liga games, Dembele has scored 19 goals to date. In 2017-18, he made six assists and scored twice. He helped Barca win the league title in 2018-19, making 5 assists and scoring 8 goals. After an injury-prone 2019-20 season, he managed six goals and three assists in 30 league appearances. Last season, he scored one goal and made 13 assists.

Information Dembele has won 5 trophies with Barca

Dembele has won two La Liga titles with Barca in 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively. He also won two Copa del Rey honors in 2017-18 and 2020-21 respectively. He won the Spanish Super Cup in 2021.

Attack Barca have a packed-up attacking quartet

Barca have a packed-up attacking line. Dembele will be vying for a place on the wings alongside Ferran Torres. New signing Raphinha and youngster Ansu Fati are in the mix too. The team also has Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubmeyang as the focal points. Barca are chasing Robert Lewandowski and if he arrives it remains to be seen how things shape up.