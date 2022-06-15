Sports

UEFA Nations League: Unwanted stats scripted by England against Hungary

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 15, 2022

Hungary tamed hapless England 4-0 (Photo credit: Twitter/@EURO2024)

The England football team suffered a beating against Hungary in their UEFA Nations League 2022-23 League A Group 3 match. England remain winless after four games and faced a second successive defeat against Hungary, losing 1-0 on matchday one. With this defeat, the Three Lions went on to script a host of unwanted stats and records. We present the complete details.

England England suffer big time against Hungary

Roland Sallai put Hungary ahead with a well-taken finish at the back post. He doubled Hungary's lead in the 70th minute. The visitors weren't done as Zsolt Nagy fired in from range. England defender John Stones was sent off as Daniel Gazdag finished smartly to wrap up a second historic win. England were shy upfront and lacked any decisiveness to open up Hungary.

Context Why does this story matter?

England are yet to score a goal from open play in the ongoing edition of the Nations League.

Their only goal of the tournament has been scored by Harry Kane (penalty) versus Germany.

The Three Lions sit bottom of the pile in their group.

Manager Gareth Southgate has plenty to worry about.

The Euro 2020 finalists are in a position of bother.

Stats Sorry stats for Southgate's England

As per Opta, Hungary are the first side to score four goals in an away match against the Three Lions since the Hungarians themselves won 6-3 at Wembley in November 1953. England also suffered their worst home defeat since 1928 (5-1 vs Scotland). Notably, England have now lost a home match by 4+ goals without scoring for the first time in their entire history.

Sallai Sallai goes on to slam these records versus England

As per Opta, Sallai is the first Hungary player to score twice in an away game against England since both Ferenc Puskas (2) and Nandor Hidegkuti (3) did so in a 6-3 win at Wembley in 1953. He is also now the second visiting player after Sweden's Hakan Mild in 1995 to score against England at two different venues (Wembley and Molineux).

Do you know? Another red card for woeful England

As per Opta, no side has received more red cards in the UEFA Nations League than England. John Stones became the fourth to get a red card for the Three Lions in the competition (also Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker, and Reece James).

Germany Germany thrash Italy 5-2

In the group's other match, Germany hammered Italy 5-2. With this win, they became the first team to score five goals in a game against Italy since 1957. Hansi Flick maintained his unbaten run as manager as his side led 5-0 after 69 minutes. Italy pulled two goals back but the game was already done and dusted.

Information Maiden win for Germany in Nations League 2022-23

Germany are now unbeaten in 13 games under Flick. Notably, this was their first Nations League victory in the ongoing edition after three draws. They are one point behind group leaders Hungary. Meanwhile, Roberto Mancini's Italy were unbeaten in the group prior to this loss.