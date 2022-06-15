Sports

Liverpool sign Darwin Nunez: His stats, records and more

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 15, 2022, 02:04 pm 3 min read

Liverpool have roped in Darwin Nunez from Benfica (Photo credit: Twitter/@LFC)

Liverpool have signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a fee that could reach £85m with add-ons. The Reds have signed the promising forward on a six-year deal. Nunez has signed for an initial £64m and could become the club's record signing. The 22-year-old Uruguay international had a prolific 2021-22 season for Benfica and comes to Liverpool, adding more depth on the attacking front.

Context Why does this story matter?

Nunez had scored in both legs of Benfica's quarter-final against Liverpool last season.

No wonder it worked as the Reds were left pleased looking at someone who returned with terrific numbers.

Nunez is young and Liverpool see him as the focal point in the coming years.

They have paid huge money to land Nunez and Jurgen Klopp will be excited to have him.

League A look at Nunez's league record in Portugal

Nunez played 29 league games in 2020-21 for Benfica, scoring six goals. He provided nine assists. As per Sky Sports, he scored six big chances, misses 11 big chances, and created 12. In 2021-22, he played 27 league games, scoring 23 goals. He provided four assists. He scored six 19 chances, misses 14 big chances, and created 10.

Quote 'I want to win a lot of trophies at Liverpool'

"I'm really happy and delighted to be here at Liverpool. It's a massive club," Nunez said. "I want to win a lot of trophies at Liverpool." Nunez added that Liverpool's style suits his play and there are several top players at the club.

Career A look at Nunez's career stats

Nunez started his career with Penarol in the Uruguayan Primera Division. He scored four goals in 22 matches. He moved to Spanish club Almeria next, netting 16 goals in 32 games in the second division. Benfica signed Nunez for £20.5m in 2020. In his first season, Nunez scored 14 goals in all competitions. Last season, his numbers improved to 34 goals.

Information Nunez netted six Champions League goals last season

Apart from being Primeira Liga's top scorer in 2021-22, Nunez also netted six times in 10 UEFA Champions League games last season, including against Liverpool in both legs in April.

Records Notable records for Nunez in 2021-22

As per Opta, Nunez scored a goal every 76 minutes on average in the Primeira Liga last season. This was the best ratio of any player to score 5+ goals in any of Europe's six highest ranked leagues. As per Squawka, Nunez amassed the most goals scored by U23 players in top-flight European football in 2021-22. He was only behind Kylian Mbappe (39).