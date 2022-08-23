Sports

2023 World Cup, WI could miss direct qualification: Here's why

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 23, 2022, 05:59 pm 3 min read

WI are seventh on the standings with 88 points (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In what comes as a setback to the West Indies, they have been docked two ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points for maintaining a slow over-rate in the third ODI against New Zealand. The ODI series, which they lost 1-2 to NZ, was their last of the incumbent Super League cycle. WI are now seventh on the standings with 88 points.

Context Why does this story matter?

As per the format of the Super League, the top eight teams, including hosts India, will qualify directly for the World Cup as of the cut-off date (May 2023).

Meanwhile, the remaining five teams would have to compete in a qualifying tournament, including five other Associate teams, for the final two spots.

And, WI don't have any other series left to play.

Standings ICC WC Super League standings (as of August 22)

As stated, WI are seventh in the Super League with 88 points (nine wins from 24 matches). They would have attained 90 points following the series defeat. However, the slow over-rate resulted in a further deduction of points. Top 10 teams: England (125), Bangladesh (120), Pakistan (120), New Zealand (110), India (109), Afghanistan (100), West Indies (88), Australia (70), Ireland (68), Sri Lanka (62).

Ireland Ireland can finish above WI

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ireland, currently ninth with 68 points, can overtake West Indies on the Super League standings. The Irishmen could go the distance even if they win even two of the three ODIs against Bangladesh next year. Ireland have a better Net Run Rate (-0.382) than that of the West Indies (-0.738). This further boosts Ireland's chances.

Scenarios A look at other possible scenarios

At present, WI are above Australia (eighth on 70 points), Sri Lanka (10th on 62 points), and South Africa (11th on 49 points). However, all three teams are yet to play several ODI series in the Super League cycle. Australia have 12, Sri Lanka have six, and South Africa have 11 games left. They are in contention to finish above WI.

Information How have WI fared lately?

WI have managed to win just five of 21 ODIs in 2022 (lost 16). They have suffered series defeats to Ireland, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand in this period. Their only series win came against the Netherlands (3-0).

WC WI won the WC in 1975 and 1979

West Indies, once deemed the powerhouse of cricket, have been in a downward spiral of late. They were the champions of the inaugural 50-over World Cup in 1975. WI then defended their title in 1979 before losing to India in the famous 1983 WC final. It remains to be seen if the Caribbeans manage to qualify for the tournament this time.