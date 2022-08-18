Sports

Clinical WI thrash NZ in 1st ODI: Key stats

Shamarh Brooks scored a match-winning 79 (Source: Twitter/@windiescricket)

The West Indies put up a comprehensive show in the first ODI against New Zealand at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown. They beat the Kiwis by five wickets, having chased a modest target of 191. Top-order batter Shamarh Brooks starred with a 79-run knock. Earlier, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph took three wickets each as the Black Caps were bundled out. Here are the key stats.

Match How did the match pan out?

New Zealand had a solid start after WI put them in to bat. Each of the top three batters - Martin Guptill (24), Fin Allen (25), and Kane Williamson (34) - started well but failed to capitalize. NZ folded for 190 despite cameos from Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner. WI too lost early wickets, but Shamarh Brooks held one end, powering them to victory.

Brooks Player of the Match

Brooks steadied WI's ship after the hosts were reduced to 74/3 in the run-chase. While the right-handed batter lost support from others, he reached his fourth half-century in ODI cricket. Brooks slammed a match-winning 79 off 91 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours and 1 six. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his scintillating knock.

Bowlers WI bowlers were on fire

West Indies bowlers were on fire in the first innings. Akeal Hosein was the pick of them, having scalped three wickets for just 28 runs in 10 overs. Joseph also took three wickets for 36 runs in 8.2 overs. Jason Holder too chipped in with a couple of wickets. He conceded 39 runs in eight overs, including a maiden.

Stats A look at other notable records

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran featured in his 50th One-Day International. He was dismissed on 28 by Tim Southee. During the run-chase, Brooks raced to 650 runs in the format. Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair scalped his first ODI wicket. He finished with an economy rate of 3.70. His compatriot Yannic Cariah snapped up his maiden wicket in international cricket.