Ireland win deciding T20I versus Afghanistan, seal series 3-2

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 18, 2022, 12:16 am 2 min read

Ireland defeated the Afghans (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Ireland beat Afghanistan in the fifth T20I to clinch the series 3-2. Both teams came into this match with the tally reading 2-2. Afghanistan managed 95/5 in 15 overs before rain interrupted play. Ireland were next set a revised target of 56 runs from seven overs (DLS method). Thereafter, the hosts chased down the target with two balls to spare.

IREvAFG How did the match pan out?

The Afghans were off to a poor start, losing three wickets for 26 runs. Thereafter, Usman Ghani and Najibullah Zadran added 40 runs. Najibullah and Mohammad Nabi were dismissed of successive deliveries as Usman kept going. For Ireland, Mark Adair claimed three wickets. Ireland had to break no sweat in their chase, winning by seven wickets.

Adair Mark Adair scripts these records

In 51 T20I matches, Mark Adair (3/16) has raced to 72 wickets at 19.11. He is the second Irish bowler to claim 70-plus T20I scalps after George Dockrell (80). Adair has now gone past Adam Zampa of Australia in terms of T20I scalps (71). He also steered clear of Jasprit Bumrah and Tabraiz Shamsi (69 each).

Do you know? Joshua Little does a respectable job

Joshua Little claimed two wickets for 14 runs, having bowled three overs. He has raced to 49 wickets in T20Is at 25.92. He has equaled Lungi Ngidi's mark of 49 T20I scalps.

Do you know? Rashid and Mujeeb do a decent job for the Afghans

Rashid Khan claimed one wicket for the Afghans, claiming figures worth 1/17. He now has 112 T20I scalps at 13.80. Mujeeb Ur Rahman took two wickets for for 17 runs. The right-arm spinner has raced to 36 T20I scalps at 17.16.