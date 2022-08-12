Sports

West Indies announce ODI squad for New Zealand series

Written by V Shashank Aug 12, 2022, 03:17 pm 2 min read

West Indies have lost their last five ODIs versus NZ (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A 14-man squad has been announced by West Indies for the upcoming three-match ODIs against New Zealand, starting August 17. The matches will take place at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Skipper Nicholas Pooran seeks a maiden series win in the 50-overs format at home. Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair has earned his maiden call-up. WI currently trail the Kiwis by a 0-1 margin in T20Is.

West Indies ODI squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Keacy Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie (subject to fitness), Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Kevin Sinclair.

Duo Sinclair gets maiden ODI call-up; Motie subject to fitness

Sinclair debuted in T20Is against Sri Lanka in 2021. The 22-year-old has bagged four wickets at an economy of 8.33. In List A, the 22-year-old has earned 18 wickets at 23.27 (BBI: 4/20). Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie has also been picked for the squad. However, he will have to clear the fitness tests, having suffered an injury against India in the ODIs last month.

All-rounder Roston chase hasn't been picked for the one-dayers owing to an injury. He last played a 50-over duel versus Ireland in January earlier this year. Meanwhile, Fabian Allen skips the series due to personal reasons.

West Indies have an edge in head-to-head (ODIs)

West Indies have a 30-28 win-loss record versus New Zealand in ODIs (NR: 7). They last won an ODI versus NZ in January 2014, besting the hosts by a 203-run margin. As for the bilateral, WI had clinched the 2012 home series (4-1). They leveled the 2013-14 series by 2-2. That was followed by a 3-0 drubbing on the Kiwi soil.

NZ's ODI squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

The upcoming series would be the last for WI in the ICC ODI Super League. A series win would help them finish in the top seven and bag an automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. They are seated sixth, having mustered eight wins and 13 losses (80 points). Meanwhile, NZ occupy the fourth spot with a 9-0 win record (90 points).