West Indies vs Bangladesh, ODIs: Preview, head-to-head, and key stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 09, 2022, 07:49 pm 3 min read

West Indies will host Bangladesh for three-match ODIs, starting July 10. The hosts wound up with a clinical 2-0 win in T20Is. They haven't much success against the Bangla Tigers in one-dayers for the last few years. They would be raring to better their show. Meanwhile, Bangladesh would be hoping to wrap up the tour on a positive note. Here are the key stats

Information A look at the head-to-head record in ODIs

West Indies have a 21-18 win-loss record over Bangladesh in match-ups (two no-results). Interestingly, Bangladesh have won their last eight matches. Notably, they had beaten the hosts by 2-1 in the tour of 2018.

Runs Tamim has the most runs in WI-Bangladesh encounters

Tamim Iqbal is the highest run-getter for Bangladesh in ODIs against WI. The southpaw has bashed 1,091 runs at 41.96. Mushfiqur Rahim (972) and Shakib Al Hasan (834) follow suit. Shai Hope (758) has the most runs for the Windies. He also holds the record for most runs scored in a series (297). He is followed closely by Tamim (287).

Wickets Roach, Mortaza have pocketed the joint-most wickets

Caribbean quick Kemar Roach has affected the joint-most dismissals in WI-Bangladesh match-ups (30) at 25.50. He shares this tally with Mashrafe Mortaza, who averages 26.03. Former WI pacer Vasbert Drakes has claimed the most scalps in a series (12). He is followed by Roach, Al-Amin Hossain, and Abdur Razzak who have snared 10 wickets each.

Batters West Indies batters can attain these numbers

Nicholas Pooran has hammered 1,202 ODI run at 35.35. He can surpass Johnson Charles's run-tally for the Windies in this format (1,283). He could even breach the 1,300-run mark. Rovman Powell has slammed 838 runs while striking at 83.46. He can attain the 1,000-run mark. Middle-order batter Shamarh Brooks has hoarded 490 runs at 44.54. He can race past 500 runs.

Duo Tamil and Litton eye these milestones

Tamim has aggregated 7,826 runs across 225 ODIs. The opener is well in reach of attaining 8,000 runs in the 50-over format. He will be the first Bangladesh batter to accomplish the feat. Litton Das (1,671) can leapfrog Soumya Sarkar (1,768) and Mashrafe Mortaza's (1,773) run-tallies. He could become the 11th highest run-getter for Bangladesh in ODIs.

Information Joseph, Hosein can accomplish these records

Right-arm quick Alzarri Joseph has affected 77 dismissals at 27.59. He can surpass Daren Sammy's wicket count (81). Slow left-arm orthodox Akeal Hosein has pocketed 35 scalps at 23.37. He can trump Devendra Bishoo (38) and Sulieman Benn (39) among wicket takers for WI.

Duo Taskin and Fizz can attain these numbers

Pacer Taskin Ahmed has pocketed 67 scalps at 30.59. He can be break a tie with Khaled Mahmud and become the eighth-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in ODIs. Meanwhile, left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman has 25 scalps against WI. He can go past Mortaza and Kemar Roach in terms of most wickets in WI versus Bangladesh ODIs (30 each).