Commonwealth Games, RSAW thrash SLW by 10 wickets: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Aug 04, 2022, 06:33 pm 2 min read

South Africa Women folded Sri Lanka on 46 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa Women trounced Sri Lanka Women by 10 wickets in the 2022 Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket Competition on Thursday. Chasing 46, RSAW rode on the unbeaten shows from Anneke Bosch (20*) and Tazmin Brits (21*) to get the job done (49/0). Earlier in the day, right-arm medium Nadine de Klerk (3/7) stunned the Lankan Women. Here are the key stats.

RSAW vs SLW How did the match pan out?

It was an abysmal show from SLW as they were reduced to 12/4 at the end of the powerplay. Barring skipper Chamari Athapaththu (15), no other batter could register double digits throughout. Shabnim Ismail and Masabata Klaas trumped SLW's top-order trio, while de Klerk made short work of their middle-order. RSAW chased the target in 6.1 overs to conclude their run on a high.

Information An unwanted record for Sri Lanka Women

Sri Lanka Women registered their lowest-ever total in Women's T20 Internationals (46). Their second-lowest total remains 50/3, which they registered against West Indies Women during the 2012 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Galle. SLW won by five runs (DLS method).

Wickets South African bowlers attain these numbers

De Klerk grabbed a double-wicket maiden in the sixth over as she routed Anushka Sanjeewani and Nilakshi de Silva. She snared her career-best figures in WT20Is (4-1-7-3). She now has 27 scalps at 16.77. Shabnim pocketed figures worth 1/12. She has raced to 115 scalps at 18.72. Most notably, the pacer has equaled Ellyse Perry's tally to be ranked joint-second-highest wicket-taker in WT20Is.

Information A look at the head-to-head record (WT20Is)

This was the 13th meeting between RSAW and SLW in the format. As per ESPNcricinfo, South Africa now enjoy a 10-3 win-loss record. Interestingly, they last tasted a defeat in March 2016.

Journey Journey in the 2022 CWG

South Africa finished at the third spot in the Group B table. They lost by 13 runs versus New Zealand, followed by a 26-run defeat against England Women. They bested SLW by 10 wickets to garner their maiden win in the 2022 CWG (NRR of +1.118). Meanwhile, the Lankan Women finished at the bottom of the table (NRR of -2.805).

Stats SLW, RSAW's top performers in 2022 CWG

Nilakshi was SLW's leading run-getter in the tourney (61). Spinner Inoka Ranaweera bagged the most wickets (6). She averaged a meek 12.00. Laura Wolvaardt was RSAW's top run-getter, having amassed 69 runs at 69.00 (HS: 41*). Tazmin Brits trails her in this regard (65). De Klerk concluded as their joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Nonkululeko Mlaba and Shabnim (3).