Sports

Sri Lanka vs Australia, Tests: Preview, head-to-head, and key stats

Sri Lanka vs Australia, Tests: Preview, head-to-head, and key stats

Written by V Shashank Jun 25, 2022, 05:40 pm 3 min read

Usman Khawaja (3,638) can trump Shane Watson's Test tally of 3,731 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After a clinical 3-2 win in ODIs, Sri Lanka will face Australia in a two-match Test series, starting June 29. SL can be a sturdy side to beat in these conditions. Meanwhile, the Aussies haven't lost a Test in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. They would want to keep the streak intact. Here is the statistical preview.

H2H A look at their head-to-head record in Tests

Australia had suffered a 3-0 whitewash versus Sri Lanka in 2016. Steven Smith had hammered the bulk of runs for the Aussies (247). He averaged 41.16 and struck a hundred and fifty each. Meanwhile, left-arm quick Mitchell Starc claimed the second-most wickets in the series. He snared 24 scalps at 15.16. Overall, Australia have a 19-4 win-loss record versus SL (eight draws).

Runs Hussey is the highest run-getter in Australia-SL Test encounters

Nicknamed Mr Cricket, Michael Hussey has slammed the most Test runs between Australia and SL (994). Notably, he has the most hundreds as well (5). For the Lankans, Mahela Jayawardene has the most runs against Australia (969). Hussey has scored the most runs in a series (463) against SL. Dhananjaya de Silva has the most runs by a Lankan in this regard (325).

Wickets Herath is Sri Lanka's highest wicket-taker vs Australia in Tests

Rangana Herath clipped 66 wickets in the Australia-SL Test match-ups. That includes six five-wicket hauls across 11 Tests. The slow left-arm orthodox affected the joint-most dismissals in a Test series versus Australia (28) with Muttiah Muralitharan. Spin maestro Shane Warne claimed the most wickets for Australia (59) against SL. Among current players, Starc has the most number of scalps to show (46).

Duo Smith, Warner can attain these numbers

Steven Smith has stacked up 8,010 runs in 85 Tests. He is 20 short of surpassing Mark Waugh's Test count (8,029). He will become the sixth-highest run-getter for Australia in Tests. Meanwhile, David Warner (7,753) needs 247 runs to breach 8,000 runs in Tests. He would be only the eighth batter for Australia to have attained the feat.

Information Labuschagne seeks 2,500 Test runs; Khawaja to trump Watson

Marnus Labuscahgne, who ranks second in the ICC Test Batting Rankings, has smashed 2,390 runs in 26 Tests. He could touch the 2,500-run mark in the upcoming series. Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja could better Shane Watson's run tally (3,731).

Bowlers Aussie bowlers seek these records

Starc has 282 scalps from 69 Tests. He could trump Craig McDermott's Test wicket tally (291). The left-arm seamer would become Australia's seventh-highest wicket-taker in this format. Meanwhile, seamer Josh Hazlewood (215) can race past Peter Siddle's tally (221). Skipper Pat Cummins is three short of 200 Test scalps. He would be the 19th bowler to breach the 200-wicket mark for Australia.

Records Batting records that can be scripted by SL

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne can reach 6,000 Test runs. He currently has 5,768 runs in 78 Tests. Veteran Angelo Mathews (6,776) can cash in on his form to achieve the 7,000-run mark in Tests. He would be the third SL batter to attain this feat after Kumar Sangakkara (12,400) and Jayawardene (11,814). Meanwhile, wicket-keeper Dinesh Chandimal (4,446) can reach 4,500 Test runs.

Information Sri Lankan bowlers can accomplish these numbers

Spinner Lasith Embuldeniya has claimed 71 Test scalps. He can overcome Dhammika Prasad (75) to become the 10th-highest wicket-taker for SL in Tests. Left-arm quick Vishwa Fernando (43) can steer to 50 wickets. Meanwhile, Kasun Rajitha (36) can reach 40 Test wickets.

WTC Australia seated atop; SL stay afloat in ICC WTC standings

Australia are at the top of the heap (PCT 75) in the ongoing WTC cycle. They clinched a 4-0 win in the Ashes and a 1-0 win in Pakistan. They have mustered five wins and three draws. Meanwhile, SL (55.56) are seated fourth. They have three wins, two losses, and a draw. SL trounced Bangladesh to clinch a 1-0 win in the two-match series.