Decoding the incredible run of Sikandar Raza in 2022 (ODIs)

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 23, 2022, 07:33 pm 2 min read

Raza scored 115 in the third ODI against India (Source: Twitter/@ZimCricketv)

Star all-rounder Sikandar Raza nearly powered Zimbabwe to what could have been an incredible victory against India in the third ODI at the Harare Sports Club. Although the 36-year-old registered a magnificent century (115), the hosts fell short to chase the 290-run target. Raza has been in sublime form in 2022, having already registered five 50+ scores in ODIs. Here are the key stats.

Situation Raza fueled Zimbabwe's innings in third ODI

Raza came in the middle after Zimbabwe were tottering on 84/3. He shared crucial stands with Regis Chakabva and Luke Jongwe to keep the hosts afloat. Raza's partnership with Brad Evans nearly sailed Zimbabwe through. The duo shared a century stand, taking the hosts from 169/7 to 273/8 The former then raced to his sixth century in ODI cricket.

Information Raza averages 61.50 in ODIs this year

Raza is one of eight players to have scored over 600 runs (615) in ODI cricket this year. He averages a phenomenal 61.50 in 12 ODIs this year and has struck at 93.18. Raza has already slammed three centuries and two half-centuries.

Bangladesh Raza scored consecutive centuries against Bangladesh

One of Zimbabwe's greatest players, Raza, grabbed eyeballs during the Bangladesh ODI series earlier this month. He helped the hosts claim a 2-1 series win by scoring back-to-back centuries (135*, 117*, and 0). In the series opener, Zimbabwe registered the highest successful run-chase against Bangladesh in ODIs, riding on Raza's century. It was Zimbabwe's first ODI win against Bangladesh in May 2013.

Feats Feats attained by Raza against Bangladesh

As per ESPNcricinfo, Raza's unbeaten 135 against Bangladesh in the first ODI is the highest individual score during a successful ODI run-chase while batting at number five and lower. It is also the second-highest score for Zimbabwe in a successful ODI run-chase. Notably, Raza only occupies the top spot on this tally. He slammed 141 against Afghanistan in 2014.

Do you know? Raza enters an elite list

Each of Raza's three centuries this year have come in run-chases. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (seven in 1998), Virat Kohli (four in 2018), and Rohit Sharma (four in 2019) in terms of scoring hundreds in a calendar year while chasing.