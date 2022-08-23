Sports

Legends League Cricket season 2: All you need to know

Written by V Shashank Aug 23, 2022, 09:20 pm 3 min read

Maharajas finished at the bottom in the maiden edition

The second season of the Legend League Cricket (LLC) will take place in India from September 17-October 8. The tournament will be featuring four teams and 15 matches being played over the course of 22 days. Six cities have been finalized to host the event. The maiden edition witnessed World Giants being crowned winners after beating the Asia Lions by 25 runs.

Schedule Here's the complete schedule for LLC season 2

The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the matches from September 16-18. Lucknow (September 21-22), New Delhi (September 24-26), Cuttack (September 27-30), and Jodhpur (October 1-3) will host the remaining league fixtures. The playoffs will take place from October 5-7, with the finale scheduled for October 8. As stated, the venue for the playoffs hasn't been finalized yet.

Information Ganguly to lead Maharajas in an exhibition match

Former India cricketer and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will be captaining the India Maharajas in an exhibition match against the World Giants on September 16. The match will act as a curtain raiser for LLC season 2.

Information How did Maharajas fare in the maiden edition?

Maharajas, led by Mohammad Kaif, finished at the bottom of the points table in the maiden run. They could muster only a solo win besides losing three matches. They will be hoping for a reversal in fortunes this time around.

Information Here's the list of Indian players for LLC season 2

Sourav Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Sreesanth, Pravin Tambe, Virender Sehwag, Pragyan Ojha, Ashok Dinda, Mohammed Kaif, Stuart Binny, S.Badrinath, Joginder Sharma, Naman Ojha, Reetinder Sodhi, Parthiv Patel, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, RP Singh, Manvinder Bisla, Amit Bhandari, Rajat Bhatia, Sudeep Tyagi.

Players Morgan, Watson, O'Brien to make their presence felt

England: Monty Panesar, Eoin Morgan, Ravi Bopara, Phil Mustard, Jade Dernbach, Dmitri Mascarenhas, Samit Patel, Matt Prior, Tim Bresnan, Chris Tremlett, Liam Plunkett, Nick Compton, Ryan Sidebottom. Australia: Shane Watson, Brett Lee, Mitchell Johnson. South Africa: Lance Klusener, Morne Morkel, Richard Levi, Vernon Philander, Jonty Rhodes, Albie Morkel, Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis. Ireland: Kevin O' Brien, John Mooney. Afghanistan: Nawroz Mangal, Asghar Afghan.

Players Taylor, Vettori, Perera among notable selections

Sri Lanka: Romesh Kaluwitharana, Thisara Perera, Upul Chandana, Farvez Mahroof, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dhammika Prasad, Chaminda Vaas, Russel Arnold, Dilhara Fernando, Ajantha Mendis. Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza. New Zealand: Ian Butler, Mitchell McClenaghan, Daniel Vettori, Ross Taylor. West Indies: Fidel Edwards, Ricardo Powell, Tino Best, Denesh Ramdin, Lendl Simmons. Zimbabwe: Christopher Mpofu, Elton Chigumbura, Hamilton Masakadza. Nepal: Paras Khadka.

Information LLC season 1 was a success story!

The first edition of the 20-over tournament was held earlier this year in January. Oman played host to the seven-match event. A total of three teams participated - Maharajas, Giants, and Asia Lions. LLC reached 703 million fans across the globe in the maiden edition.