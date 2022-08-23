Sports

2022 Royal London One-Day Cup: Cheteshwar Pujara slams third ton

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 23, 2022, 09:10 pm 2 min read

Pujara smashed 132 off just 90 deliveries (Source: Twitter/@cheteshwar1)

Indian top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara continues his exploits in the ongoing domestic England summer. He smashed his third century in the 2022 Royal London One-Day Cup, this time against Middlesex. Pujara, who is leading Sussex this season, slammed 132 off just 90 deliveries, propelling his side to 400/4. Earlier this year, the 34-year-old whacked 174 (131) against Surrey. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pujara has been on song in England's domestic cricket season.

He finished as the second-highest run-scorer of the 2022 County Championship Division Two, having hammered over 1,000 runs.

Pujara averaged a mind-boggling 109.40 and slammed five centuries.

Pujara, a red-ball specialist, is faring well in the One-Day competition too.

He has already registered five 50+ scores, including back-to-back centuries.

Knock Pujara scored 132 off 90 balls

Pujara walked in to bat when Sussex were reduced to 95/2 in 17.2 overs. The Indian batter then added a 240-run stand with opener Tom Alsop. Pujara raced to his century off 75 balls before accelerating further. The top-order batter got dismissed in the 45th over. He finished with 132 off 90 balls with the help of 20 fours and 2 sixes.

Information Second-most runs in Royal London One-Day Cup

Like the County Championship, Pujara presently has the second-most runs in the Royal London One-Day Cup. He has struck 614 runs from eight matches at an incredible average of 102.33. His last five scores in the tournament read 132, 66, 49*, 174, and 107.

Career Pujara completes 5,000 runs in List A cricket

Pujara marked his List A debut while playing for the West Zone in the 2006 Deodhar Trophy. During his knock against Middlesex, he raced to 5,000 List A runs. He averages over 55, with 14 hundreds and 31 fifties. Pujara's 174 against Surrey became his highest score in the format. Overall, the right-handed batter has 70 tons in domestic cricket.

Limited-overs Will Pujara shine in limited-overs cricket?

During the match, Pujara played against run of play. Pujara, who is known for his patient knocks, brought out a completely different version of himself. He smashed the bowlers all around the park. Considering his brilliant run, Pujara could have an outside chance of making it to India's limited-overs cricket. Although it is an impetuous argument, Pujara's numbers continue to grab eyeballs.