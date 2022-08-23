2022 Royal London One-Day Cup: Cheteshwar Pujara slams third ton
Indian top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara continues his exploits in the ongoing domestic England summer. He smashed his third century in the 2022 Royal London One-Day Cup, this time against Middlesex. Pujara, who is leading Sussex this season, slammed 132 off just 90 deliveries, propelling his side to 400/4. Earlier this year, the 34-year-old whacked 174 (131) against Surrey. Here are the key stats.
- Pujara has been on song in England's domestic cricket season.
- He finished as the second-highest run-scorer of the 2022 County Championship Division Two, having hammered over 1,000 runs.
- Pujara averaged a mind-boggling 109.40 and slammed five centuries.
- Pujara, a red-ball specialist, is faring well in the One-Day competition too.
- He has already registered five 50+ scores, including back-to-back centuries.
Pujara walked in to bat when Sussex were reduced to 95/2 in 17.2 overs. The Indian batter then added a 240-run stand with opener Tom Alsop. Pujara raced to his century off 75 balls before accelerating further. The top-order batter got dismissed in the 45th over. He finished with 132 off 90 balls with the help of 20 fours and 2 sixes.
A century from just 75 balls for @cheteshwar1. 🤩 💯— Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 23, 2022
Just phemeomenal. 💫 pic.twitter.com/z6vrKyqDfp
Like the County Championship, Pujara presently has the second-most runs in the Royal London One-Day Cup. He has struck 614 runs from eight matches at an incredible average of 102.33. His last five scores in the tournament read 132, 66, 49*, 174, and 107.
Pujara marked his List A debut while playing for the West Zone in the 2006 Deodhar Trophy. During his knock against Middlesex, he raced to 5,000 List A runs. He averages over 55, with 14 hundreds and 31 fifties. Pujara's 174 against Surrey became his highest score in the format. Overall, the right-handed batter has 70 tons in domestic cricket.
During the match, Pujara played against run of play. Pujara, who is known for his patient knocks, brought out a completely different version of himself. He smashed the bowlers all around the park. Considering his brilliant run, Pujara could have an outside chance of making it to India's limited-overs cricket. Although it is an impetuous argument, Pujara's numbers continue to grab eyeballs.