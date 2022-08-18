Team India thrashes Zimbabwe in 1st ODI: Key stats
India claimed a one-sided win over Zimbabwe in the first of the three-ODI series at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill shared a century stand as the Men in Blue successfully chased a modest 190. Earlier, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, and Axar Patel took three wickets each to destroy Zimbabwe's batting line-up. Here are the key stats.
Zimbabwe openers Innocent Kaia and Tadiwanashe Marumani started watchfully after India put them in to bat. However, the top four departed in single figures. Even the in-form Sikandar Raza couldn't make a difference this time. The hosts were reduced to 110/8 before Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava added 70 runs. Dhawan and Gill helped India chase the 190-run target in the 31st over.
Dhawan, India's vice-captain for the Zimbabwe tour, led from the front. He continued his exploits in the 50-over format, having played a match-winning knock. Dhawan slammed his 37th half-century in ODI cricket after spending a substantial time in the middle. During the knock, the left-handed batter also raced to 6,500 ODI runs. He played his 153rd ODI innings for India.
While Dhawan played vigilantly, Shubman was the aggressor in the run-chase. He duly took his chances and punished the poor deliveries. Gill raced to his fourth half-century in ODI cricket. He has registered three 50+ scores in his last four ODIs.
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel was the pick of India's bowlers. He took three wickets for just 24 runs in 7.3 overs, including two maidens. Deepak Chahar, who started the proceedings for India also scalped three wickets. He had a memorable return to international cricket. While fast bowler Prasidh Krishna picked three wickets, he leaked 50 runs in eight overs.
Team India now has a win-loss record of 52-10 against Zimbabwe (Tied: 2) in ODIs. Notably, the Men in Blue have won their last 13 ODIs versus Zimbabwe. Their last defeat was during the Triangular series featuring Sri Lanka in 2010. Also, India last toured Zimbabwe for a bilateral series in 2016, winning both ODIs (3-0) and T20Is (2-1).