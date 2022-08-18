Sports

Team India thrashes Zimbabwe in 1st ODI: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 18, 2022, 06:35 pm 2 min read

India claimed a one-sided win over Zimbabwe in the first of the three-ODI series at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill shared a century stand as the Men in Blue successfully chased a modest 190. Earlier, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, and Axar Patel took three wickets each to destroy Zimbabwe's batting line-up. Here are the key stats.

Match How did the match pan out?

Zimbabwe openers Innocent Kaia and Tadiwanashe Marumani started watchfully after India put them in to bat. However, the top four departed in single figures. Even the in-form Sikandar Raza couldn't make a difference this time. The hosts were reduced to 110/8 before Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava added 70 runs. Dhawan and Gill helped India chase the 190-run target in the 31st over.

Dhawan Dhawan slammed his 37th ODI fifty

Dhawan, India's vice-captain for the Zimbabwe tour, led from the front. He continued his exploits in the 50-over format, having played a match-winning knock. Dhawan slammed his 37th half-century in ODI cricket after spending a substantial time in the middle. During the knock, the left-handed batter also raced to 6,500 ODI runs. He played his 153rd ODI innings for India.

Information Another half-century for Gill in ODIs

While Dhawan played vigilantly, Shubman was the aggressor in the run-chase. He duly took his chances and punished the poor deliveries. Gill raced to his fourth half-century in ODI cricket. He has registered three 50+ scores in his last four ODIs.

Bowlers Axar, Chahar, and Prasidh shone with the ball

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel was the pick of India's bowlers. He took three wickets for just 24 runs in 7.3 overs, including two maidens. Deepak Chahar, who started the proceedings for India also scalped three wickets. He had a memorable return to international cricket. While fast bowler Prasidh Krishna picked three wickets, he leaked 50 runs in eight overs.

H2H India's 13th consecutive ODI win over Zimbabwe

Team India now has a win-loss record of 52-10 against Zimbabwe (Tied: 2) in ODIs. Notably, the Men in Blue have won their last 13 ODIs versus Zimbabwe. Their last defeat was during the Triangular series featuring Sri Lanka in 2010. Also, India last toured Zimbabwe for a bilateral series in 2016, winning both ODIs (3-0) and T20Is (2-1).