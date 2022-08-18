Sports

US Open: Here are the stats of Carlos Alcaraz

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 18, 2022

Alcaraz reached US Open quarter-finals in 2021

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will take on Marin Cilic in the last-16 clash at the Western and Southern Open on Friday. The Spaniard had claimed a straight-set victory over Mackenzie McDonald in the third round. Alcaraz, who has won four titles this year, would attempt to clinch his maiden Grand Slam honor at the US Open. Here are his stats.

Record Alcaraz broke records in his debut US Open main-draw appearance

Alcaraz made his debut at the US Open in 2021. He overcame Cameron Norrie, Arthur Rinderknech, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Peter Gojowczyk to reach the quarter-finals. Alcaraz became the youngest man in the Open Era to reach this stage at the US Open. He was also the youngest man to qualify for a Grand Slam quarter-final since 18-year-old Michael Chang at the 1990 French Open.

Information Alcaraz attained these feats

At 18, Alcaraz became the youngest man to reach a Grand Slam fourth round since 17-year-old Andrei Medvedev at the 1992 French Open. He was also the youngest with this feat at the US Open since Michael Chang (17) and Pete Sampras (18) in 1989.

Form Alcaraz has been in sublime form

Alcaraz has the joint-most wins on the ATP tour in 2022 with Stefanos Tsitsipas. He has a win-loss record of 43-8 this season. The former has won the joint-most titles this year (4) with Rafael Nadal. His four titles include Madrid Masters, Barcelona, Miami Masters, and Rio de Janerio. Notably, three out of four titles have come on clay courts.

Masters 1000 Will Alcaraz script history in Cincinnati?

Alcaraz is vying to win his second Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati this time. He stormed into his maiden Masters 1000 final at the Miami Open earlier this year. The Spaniard then humbled defending champion Hubert Hurkacz to claim his 50th tour-level win. Alcaraz became the youngest champion at the Miami Open after defeating Casper Ruud in the final.

Information A look at his career stats

Alcaraz has a career win-loss record of 75-26. He is 17-7 at majors. He captured his maiden tour-level title in Umag (2021), defeating Richard Gasquet in the final. In 2022, Alcaraz became the first-ever man to beat Novak Djokovic and Nadal in consecutive clay-court matches.