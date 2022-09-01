Sports

2022 US Open, Medvedev and Serena march on: Key stats

Reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev has reached the third round of the tournament this year after defeating France's Arthur Rinderknetch. The top seed won the contest 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 to gain another crucial win. This is the fifth consecutive year, Medvedev has made it into the third round. Meanwhile, Serena Williams progressed in women's singles after beating second seed Anett Kontaveit.

Stats Medvedev vs Arthur: Key stats of the match

Medvedev serves 8 aces compared to his opponent's five. Arthur also made four double faults which was a lot higher than his Russian counterpart (1). Medvedev had a 77% win on the first serve and converted five out of 17 break points. He won a total of 108 points. He won the match in two hours and 11 minutes.

Do you know? 22-4 win-loss record at the US Open

Medvedev has now won 20 of his past 22 matches at the US Open. He has a 22-4 win-loss record. Overall at Slams, Medvedev has a tally of 56-20. This was the first meeting between the pair. Medvedev has a 36-12 win-loss record in 2022.

Information Medvedev to face Wu next

Next up for Medvedev is Wu Yibing. The latter prevailed against Nuno Borges in a five-set thriller. Wu won the contest 6-7, 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Serena Serena marches on to reach third third round

Serena had to dig deep in order to beat second seed Kontaveit. She won 7-6, 2-6, 6-2. Playing just her fourth tournament this year, Serena has a 3-3 win-loss record in 2022. Notably, this was the first meeting between Serena and Kontaveit. Veteran Serena has raced to a 367-55 win-loss record at Slams. She has a 108-14 record at the US Open.

Stats Serena serves 11 aces, to face Tomljanovic next

Serena served 11 aces compared to Kontaveit's five. However, she committed more double faults (6) compared to her opponent's five. Serena clocked a 73% win on the first serve. Both players converted five break points each. Serena will be the favorite against Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round. The six-time US Open champion is yet to face Tomljanovic.

Matches Andreescu sets up Garcia clash; Samsonova ousts Fernandez

Bianca Andreescu beat Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 6-4 to set up a third-round clash versus 17th seed Caroline Garcia. The in-form Garcia overcame Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-1. Fresh from winning the Cleveland WTA 250 event, Ludmilla Samsonova ousted last year's finalist Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 7-6. Ludmilla will take on Aleksandra Krunic, who stunned 23rd seed Barbora Krejcikova 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Information A look at the other key results in women's singles

12th seed Coco Gauff beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-2, 7-6. Madison Keys beat Camilia Giorgi 6-4, 5-7, 7-6. Wang Xiyu ousted number three seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 3-6, 7-5, 7-5. 5th seed Ons Jabeur beat Elizabeth Mandlik 7-5, 6-2.