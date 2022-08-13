Sports

2022 Canadian Open: Meet the four women's singles semi-finalists

The 2022 Canadian Open has entered its business end as we have the four women's singles semi-finalists ready ahead of the final on Sunday night. Simona Halep overcame Coco Gauff in a stern quarter-final contest. The likes of Karolina Pliskova, Beatriz Haddad Maia, and Jessica Pegula will have also progressed. Halep will face Pegula, whereas, Pliskova is up for Haddad Maia. Here's more.

Halep Halep extends her H2H lead over Gauff

Halep (6-4, 7-6) now has a 4-0 record in the head-to-head meetings with Gauff. Prior to this win, she beat Gauff twice this year at the 2022 Madrid Open and 2022 Indian Wells respectively. She won their opening duel in 2019 at the Wimbledon. Halep, who is yet to drop a set in the ongoing tournament, has a win-loss record of 36-10 this year.

Information A new record for Halep

As per Opta, only Serena Williams, Chris Evert (8 each), Monica Seles and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (both 7) have reached more semi-finals than Romania's Halep (5) at the Canadian Open in the Open Era.

Pliskova Pliskova overcomes Qinwen Zheng

Pliskova was made to work hard for her win versus Qinwen Zheng. She won the contest 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. She served 10 aces compared to Zheng's 6. Notably, both players made eight double faults each. Pliskova had a 71% win on her first serve. Pliskova is also one win away from making the National Bank Open final for the second straight year.

Haddad Maia Haddad Maia overcomes Belinda Bencic

Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil clinched a three-set win to reach the semi-finals, overcoming No.12 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. Haddad Maia took 2 hours and 11 minutes to battle past 2015 Canadian Open champion Bencic. Earlier, Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian woman to beat a current number one player with her upset of Iga Swiatek.

Information Jessica Pegula scores a win, to face Halep next

Jessica Pegula has now reached the semis in Canada in each of her two attempts. She overcame Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-3. Notably, Pegula and Halep are yet to lock horns and their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.