Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Decoding their T20I stats

Written by V Shashank Sep 01, 2022, 04:44 pm 3 min read

Both Virat and Rohit have over 3,400 runs in T20Is

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are two of the greatest cricketers to have set foot in T20I cricket. Rohit's flair and technique make him one of a kind. He is one of the most elegant strikers of the ball. Meanwhile, Virat's consistency puts him in a league of his own. He is a run machine in the true sense. We decode their stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

On Wednesday, Kohli smashed an unbeaten fifty against Hong Kong, helping India set a target of 193. With this, he raced to 31 fifties in the format.

Kohli now has the joint-most fifty-plus scores in T20Is along Rohit (31).

Rohit has four tons and 27 fifties.

These two are highly important for India in the ongoing Asia Cup and the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Rohit First cricketer to breach 3,500 T20I runs

On Wednesday, Rohit struck a brisk 13-ball 21 against Hong Kong at Asia Cup 2022. In the process, the stylish batter became the first batter to surpass the 3,500-run mark in T20Is. Only four batters have crossed the 3,000-run mark in the shortest format. Martin Guptill (3,497), Virat (3,402), and Paul Stirling (3,011) are the other three. Rohit now owns 3,520 runs at 32.00.

100s Most hundreds in T20Is

Rohit has slammed four hundreds, most by any player in T20Is. He hammered 106 against South Africa in 2015. Then, he clocked a 43-ball 118 versus SL in 2017. In 2018, Rohit clobbered a 56-ball 100* against England, and a few months later, he smashed a 61-ball 111* against WI. Colin Munro and Glenn Maxwell have the joint-second-most tons in this format (three).

Information Third-highest run-getter in T20I cricket

Virat's never-ending appetite for runs saw him amass 3,402 runs in 101 T20Is since debuting in 2010. He is the third-highest run-getter in the format, ranking behind Rohit (3,520) and Martin Guptill (3,497). He averages a phenomenal 50.77, with 31 fifties under his belt.

Run-chase Kohli averages a monstrous 76.00 in run-chase

There's no one like Virat when it comes to the run-chases in T20Is. The Delhi-born has racked up 1,824 runs in this regard, averaging an astronomical 76.00 with 18 fifties. His numbers are a notch above in successful run-chases. The talented batter has hoarded 1,462 runs at 97.46. He has struck 14 half-centuries, with a personal best of 94*.

T20 WC Notable records at T20 World Cup

Virat is the only cricketer to be adjudged the Player of the Tournament (T20 World Cup) twice (2014 and 2016). He smashed 319 runs in the 2014 edition, notching four fifties, having finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer. In 2016, Virat compiled 273 runs while averaging a jaw-dropping 136.50 (three fifties). The Chase Master has the most fifties in run-chases (six) and 10 overall.

Information Most Player of the Series awards in T20Is

Virat has garnered a record seven Player of the Series awards in T20Is. He is followed by Pakistan's Babar Azam (five). Mohammad Rizwan, Glenn Maxwell, Shakib Al Hasan, and Mohammad Hafeez have the joint third-most tally with three awards each.

Information Rohit, Virat's numbers as Indian captain (T20Is)

Virat compiled a stellar 32-16 win-loss record as India's captain in T20Is (NR: 2). Meanwhile, Rohit commands a daunting 31-6 win-loss record. He needs a win to equal Virat's tally and be the joint-second-most successful captain after T20 World Cup winning skipper MS Dhoni (42-28).

Captaincy Performance as a captain in this format

Virat hammered 1,570 runs across 50 matches. He averages a phenomenal 47.57 and struck at 140.55. He struck 13 fifties in this regard. Captaincy brought the best out of Virat. Meanwhile, Rohit has compiled 1,194 runs in 37 matches. He averages 35.11 and has struck at an impeccable rate of 151.90. He has pummelled two hundred and eight fifties.

