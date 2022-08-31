Sports

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, SKY dictate the show versus HK

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 31, 2022, 09:11 pm 3 min read

Kohli and Surya batted well for Team India (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav batted well to help India post a total of 192/2 versus Hong Kong in a crucial Group A encounter at the Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday. India were 94/2 after 13 overs as Hong Kong did a decent job. However, Kohli and SKY shifted gears to help India finish on a strong note with a key partnership.

PP overs India score 44 runs in the PP overs

India managed a decent 44 runs in the PP overs (1-6). The first two overs were quiet before India broke the shackles in the third, with Haroon Arshad giving away 22 runs. In the fifth over, Rohit Sharma miscued a shot to be caught out. He departed for 21. KL Rahul looked rusty and struggled with his timing.

Do you know? 3,500 runs for Rohit in T20Is

Rohit got a quickfire 13-ball 21 versus Hong Kong. He smashed two fours and a six before being dismissed by Ayush Shukla. Rohit now has scores of 12 and 21 in the ongoing Asia Cup. Overall, he has raced to 3,520 runs at 32.00.

Middle overs SKY helps India get some momentum in the middle overs

In the middle overs (7-15), India struggled initially to find the desired boundaries. In the 13th over, Hong Kong saw KL Rahul depart for a labored 39-ball 36. He managed to hit a six in that over. Suryakumar Yadav came in and upped the ante in the 14th over before Ayush finished the phase well. India ended with 70 runs in nine overs.

Duo 31st fifty for Kohli; SKY does well

After getting a 35-run score versus Pakistan, Kohli looked good against Hong Kong. He brought up his 31st T20I fifty. He has now equaled Rohit for the most fifty-plus scores in T20Is (31). Kohli was aided by SKY, who looked ominous. He struck the ball at a strike rate in excess of 200. These two put up an unbeaten 98-run stand to help India.

Information Ehsan shows his quality

Ehsan Khan was superb with the ball. Bowling the 17th over, the spinner got his yorkers to perfection. He gave away just four runs in that over. He gave 13 runs next against two set batters, finishing with figures worth 0/26 (4 overs).

Death overs India finish strongly at the death

Kohli started the death overs by smashing a six of Aizaz Khan and SKY took over, smashing successive boundaries. This gave India the impetus to go strong as there was a shift in momentum. After a tight over by Ehsan, SKY went after Ayush, feeding through the gaps. He brought up his fifty from 22 balls and smashed three successive sixes.