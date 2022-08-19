Sports

Virat Kohli completes 1,000 days without a century: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 19, 2022, 08:31 pm 3 min read

Kohli averages 35.47 since November 2019

The narrative of Virat Kohli's lean patch continues to grow. As per ESPNcricinfo, the former Indian captain has now completed 1,000 days without scoring a ton. Kohli, known as the Run Machine, last slammed an international century in November 2019 during the Eden Gardens Test against Bangladesh. The period ever since also saw Kohli's Test average drop below 50. Here are the key stats.

The run-drought of Kohli, arguably the greatest batter of the contemporary era, does not seem to end.

Earlier this year, he stepped down as Team India's Test captain.

The Indian batter was later replaced by Rohit Sharma as captain in all three formats.

Kohli, the owner of over 23,000 international runs and a plethora of records, is struggling to attain consistency at the moment.

Numbers Kohli's number since November 2019

Since November 2019 (his last international century), Kohli has scored 2,554 runs from 68 internationals at an average of 35.47. The tally includes 24 half-centuries. Kohli has an average of less than 30 (27.25) in Test cricket in this period. In the hindsight, these are decent numbers for a top-order batter. However, we are accustomed to putting Kohli's standards in perspective.

Information Kohli's averaged has dropped since the start of 2020

Since the start of 2020, Kohli averages less than 50 in T20Is (42.18), less than 40 in ODIs (36.75), and less than 30 in Tests (27.25). He slammed six, nine, and six half-centuries in Test, ODI, and T20I cricket, respectively.

IPL 2022 Kohli averaged 22.73 in IPL 2022

Kohli, the leading run-scorer of the Indian Premier League (IPL), had one of his worst seasons this time. He racked up 341 runs in 16 games at an average of 22.73. The 33-year-old struck at a meager 115.99. His tally in the season included just two half-centuries. Kohli hit only eight sixes and 32 fours in the edition.

Information Kohli averages 25.05 in 2022

Kohli has mustered just 476 runs from 19 international innings in 2022. He averages 25.05 and has managed four half-centuries across formats. In eight ODIs, Kohli has scored just 175 runs at an average of 21.87. He averages just 22.00 at home this year.

Milestone Virat Kohli nears his 100th T20I appearance

Kohli is set to appear in his 100th T20 International. He will achieve this milestone in the 2022 Asia Cup. Kohli would become just the second cricketer to play 100 matches in each of the three formats. Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor remains the only player with this record. Kohli is one of the few batters who excelled in all three formats simultaneously.

Tons Kohli miles ahead of his fellow cricketers

The wait continues! The three-figure mark still seems far-fetched. Kohli, who can still stretch his career for over half a decade, already owns 70 centuries across formats. He is only behind Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71) on this list. Among active players, Joe Root follows Kohli with 44 international tons. Root still needs 26 tons to equal Kohli.