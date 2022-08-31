Sports

Rohit Sharma gets to 3,500 T20I runs: Key stats

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has become then first batter in T20Is to register 3,500 runs. The senior batter was on 3,499 runs after getting a score of 12 versus Pakistan at the Asia Cup on Sunday. Tonight, the 35-year-old crossed the milestone while scoring his maiden run versus Hong Kong in a Group A clash in Dubai. Here's more.

India are playing against Hong Kong in the fourth match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday. After winning the toss, Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan asked India to bat first. Hong Kong, who emerged through the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier, have a hard task against an in-form Indian side. Rohit walked out to bat alongside KL Rahul.

