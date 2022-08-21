Sports

2022 Asia Cup: Breaking down the squad of Bangladesh

Written by V Shashank Aug 21, 2022, 12:22 pm 3 min read

Shakib Al Hasan will captain Bangladesh in Asia Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh announced a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup, commencing on August 27. Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been appointed the T20I captain until the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. The squad also witnesses the return of key players, namely Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, and Ebadot Hossain. Meanwhile, Litton Das would miss the tourney due to injury. We decode their squad.

Duo Rahim, Rehman return to the mix

Rahman, who last played a T20I in 2019, makes a return to the set-up. He has had the bulk of successes at the number three position. Rahim, who was omitted for the 20-over duels versus WI, has been brought back as well. An experienced campaigner in the format is needed for tournaments like Asia Cup and the former fits the bill.

Bangladesh's squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed.

Batters A lot rides on Haque, Hossain, and Shakib

Litton being ruled out due to hamstring is indeed a major blow for Bangladesh from a scoring perspective. Their hopes and wishes now rest on the duo of Anamul Haque and Afif Hossain. The pair has had consistent returns of late in 20-overs cricket. Shakib remains a central figure on both batting and bowling fronts. Mahmudullah's white-ball form could benefit the Tigers.

Bowlers What about Bangladesh's bowling options?

Mustafizur Rahman remains the vital cog, given his competence in the shortest format. Pacer Mohammad Saifuddin will return to action after 10 months after last featuring in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He will be raring to dominate with the new ball. Right-arm medium Hasan Mahmud has had a promising start to his career. He could be the trump card for Bangladesh.

Details Here are the other talking points

Wicket-keeper batter Nurul Hasan's hard-hitting abilities could put the rivals in a spot of bother. His 26-ball 42* against Zimbabwe was a testimony to what could unfurl if he's in a rhythm. Off-spinner Mosaddek Hossain could be a force to reckon with, as was visible in the first T20I against Zimbabwe last month.

Ebadot Could Ebadot make the final XI in Asia Cup?

Ebadot is yet to debut in T20Is. However, the speedster's track record in T20s showcases that he could be an ideal fit for Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. He has pocketed 42 scalps at an economy of 7.82. He grabbed figures worth 2/38 on his ODI debut versus Zimbabwe last week. Plus, he has 31 Test scalps, with best figures of 6/46.