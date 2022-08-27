Sports

Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan fold Sri Lanka on 105

Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan fold Sri Lanka on 105

Written by V Shashank Aug 27, 2022, 09:21 pm 3 min read

Afghanistan put up a commanding show in the first innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Afghanistan were all over Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2022. Put to bat, Sri Lanka managed only 105 in 19.4 overs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (38) was the only positive in what was a sorry show from the Lankan batters. Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/11) bowled exceptionally well, followed by equally enthralling contributions from Mohammad Nabi (2/14) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/24).

Bowlers Afghans put the Lankans under the pump

Fazalhaq Farooqi ran riot with the movement on offer. A swung in delivery got Kusal Mendis out LBW in the penultimate ball of the first over. Charith Asalanka followed soon after. In the second over, pacer Naveen got Nissanka caught on a fuller delivery that showed no spike on the ultraedge. Farooqi then channelled a maiden to bring the Lankan tally to 5/3.

Powerplay Lanka reduced to crutches in powerplay

Fazalhaq Farooqi reduced the Lankans to 3/2 in the first over. Second and third overs put the Lankans under pressure as they recorded two and a maiden and even lost Pathum Nissanka on a controversial decision. Danushka Gunathilaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa plundered 13 runs in the fourth over. SL managed only three before belting 20 runs to conclude with 41/3 in the poweplay.

Knock Rajapaksa stands tall

Hard-hitter Rajapaksa got the needed runs for the Lankans. He doled out a crunch 29-ball 38, hitting valiantly to up the team's tempo. On the boundary front, he managed five fours and a six. He struck at over 130. The southpaw fetched a 44-run stand alongside Danushka Gunathilaka to take the score to 49/4. He now owns 388 T20I runs while striking at 134.25.

7-15 Afghanistan pile up the miseries on SL

Afghanistan looked sharp in the middle-overs. Gunathilaka (17) threw his wicket while opting a reverse sweep. Mujeeb struck again in the 10th over as he got the better of Wanindu Hasaranga. Dasun Shanaka followed soon. SL were involved in bizarre run-outs and lost Maheesh Theekshana to manage 34 runs in 7-15 overs in addition to giving up six wickets (75/9).

Death overs Sri Lanka hoard 30 runs in the death overs

Rashid Khan bowled at the right spots to concede just two runs in the 16th over. The 17th over was a breather for SL as they hammered 11 runs off Mujeeb, courtesy of a six and a four from Karunaratne. SL stole three and eight in the next two overs but were bundled out by Fazalhaq after conceding a boundary and a double.

Bowlers Rashid pulls an economical show

Afghanistan, who were featuring in their 100th T20I, witnessed Rashid register spell binding figures (0/12). Overall, he holds 110 scalps for Afghanistan in 66 T20Is. Nabi, who claimed two wickets, follows suit with 82 scalps at 27.02. Farooqi's three-fer got him to 15 T20I scalps at 14.33. Meanwhile, Mujeeb has raced to 40 wickets at 16.47.