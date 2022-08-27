Sports

Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Aug 27, 2022, 04:29 pm 3 min read

India have a 7-2 lead in T20Is versus Pakistan (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

A belligerent-looking India will be up against arch-nemesis Pakistan in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. Team India will look to avenge the 10-wicket drubbing in their last meet from the 2021 T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli will be raring to set the stage ablaze. Meanwhile, Pakistan have a few big-match players in their arsenal. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host the affair. The wicket will offer plenty of assistance to both batters and bowlers. Anything around 155-165 could be a competitive score. Chasing sides have won five of the last seven T20Is played here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Information Here's the head-to-head record in T20Is

India have a win-loss record of 8-5 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup (ODIs and T20Is). The Men in Blue are unbeaten against them in the last three matches. In T20Is, India own a 7-2 lead over the Men in Green.

India Team India look balanced on paper

Rohit and KL Rahul will be looking to tonk the rivals from the word go. Kohli, who is coming off a lengthy break, will be hopeful of a clutch show. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya will have the eye-balls to themselves, given their current run in 20-overs cricket. Veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be menacing early on, while Arshdeep Singh's death-over antics are must-see.

Pakistan Can Babar Azam's men outfox the Men in Blue?

Pakistan's scoring onus rests heavily on openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. They troubled Indian bowlers in their previous meet. There's run-machine Fakhar Zaman, who has had a phenomenal show in in T20s played this year. Asif Ali's finishing prowess needs no mention. Hasan Ali's variations coupled with the pace on offer from Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah could trouble the rival batters.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

India (probable XI): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper)/Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh. Pakistan (probable XI): Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Suryakumar Yadav has hammered 675 T20I runs while striking at 175.45. Rohit Sharma has smashed 3,487 T20I runs at 32.28. He has four hundreds and 27 fifties. Babar Azam has slammed 409 T20 runs this year, averaging 40.90 (50s: 3). Versus Pakistan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has claimed five scalps at 20.20. Fakhar Zaman has belted 591 runs in T20s in 2022 (SR 150.00).

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Mohammad Rizwan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Haris Rauf. Fantasy XI (option 2): Mohammad Rizwan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman (vice-captain), Shadab Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (captain), Yuzvendra Chahal, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Poll Who will win the high-octane battle?